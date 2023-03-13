2023 MAC Postseason Basketball Stream

Men’s and women’s teams from all over the MAC will hear their names called to participate in the postseason, We’ve got you covered from Selection Sunday to the last horn of the last game right here!

Selection Sunday: the two words every college basketball fan craves to hear in the second week of March.

Several MAC teams will hear their names called to the most prestigious tournament in college sports, with Toledo securing a women’s tournament bid and Kent State taking the men’s bid from their respective postseason championships.

But there are also a number of other tournaments to follow, including the NIT (which Toledo acquired a bid to as regular-season champions), the WNIT (which Bowling Green acquired an auto-bid to as tourney runners-up), the College Basketball Invitational and the Basketball Classic!

We;ll be keeping track of all the post-season fun here at this handy tracker! Here are some handy dates to know for the various tournaments:

Men’s NCAA March Madness Reveal: Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on CBS; tournament starts on Thursday, March 16 and concludes April 3.

Women’s NCAA March Madness Reveal: Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN; tournament starts on Friday, March 17 and concludes April 2.

Men’s NIT Bracket Reveal: Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN; tournament starts Tuesday, March 14 and concludes March 30.

Women’s NIT Bracket Reveal: Sunday, March 12 via social media shortly after NCAA reveal; tournament starts Wednesday, March 15 and concludes April 1.

Men’s College Basketball Invitational: Sunday, March 12 via social media shortly after NCAA and NIT reveals; tournament starts Saturday, March 18 and concludes March 22.

Women’s Basketball Invitational: Sunday, March 12 via social media all day; tournament starts March 17 and concludes March 19.

Keep yourself informed by book marking this page and checking back in often! We’ll be doing recaps and previews for as many games as possible below: