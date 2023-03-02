2023 NFL Combine Notes: Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan

Thomas Incoom is a rare D-II to FBS jump prospect who was an immediate contributor from the word go.

The Stone Mountain, Georgia native initially started his career at Gulf South Conference power Valdosta State, earning first-team all-conference numbers before moving up north to ply his craft in Mt. Pleasant. Incoom had a similar ascent for CMU, going from rotation piece to first-team all-conference defensive end in just two seasons.

He entered Combine Week as a potential Top 100 prospect in an extremely deep EDGE class; his performance in Indianapolis will do a lot to improve his stock, especially after a darling effort at the Senior Bowl last month.

Official Combine measurements (Difference from Senior Bowl in parenthesis):

Height: six-foot-two

Weight: 262 lbs. (lost three lbs.)

Hands: 8 and three-quarter inches (lost one-quarter inch)

Arms: 33 and one-quarter inches (increased one-quarter inch)

Wingspan: listed at 79 and five-eighths as of the Senior Bowl

Official Combine workout numbers:

40-yard dash: 4.66 (tied for 11th overall)

10-yard dash: 1.65 (tied for 10th overall)

Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

Three-cone drill: Did not participate

Shuttle drill: Did not participate

Bench press: Did not participate

What did we see?

Incoom’s burst is apparent; his 1.65 was amongst the fastest of the splits in the position class. This burst was especially notable on the pass rush drill, as he launched off the line violently and powered through the dummies while rounding the edge with great bend.

An area of improvement will have to be in pass coverage. Incoom largely stuck to the end of the front seven in college and it showed; during the zone break drill, he was caught looking in the backfield on a pivot, stumbled in an attempt to catch up and dropped a breadbasket interception. In the man coverage drill, Incoom relied on a high school tight end background to cut quickly and nab the head-on interception.

Change-of-direction drills were largely smooth, though he did have a slight stumble during the wave drill at the final turn to catch pursuit. His best drill of the day was on the four-bag agility drill, where he showed off great control and foot speed while attacking the choreography. His closing speed was especially eye-catching, as he clocked in at a 4.66 40-yard dash. His body control was encouraging, maintaining momentum in both power and speed looks during pass rushing drills.

His fit in the NFL will be interesting; at six-foot-two, 262 lbs., he could be seen as a smaller open end prospect in a 4-3 defensive look or a outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive look. Either way, Incoom has a high motor and a developmental build that the right team could stash and build into what they need him to be.