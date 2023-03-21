Report: Tim Albin signs two-year extension to stay with Ohio

The Ohio Bobcats have reportedly locked in their head football coach of the future for two more seasons, with ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting Tim Albin and the university agreed to terms early Tuesday afternoon.

The university confirmed the new contract for Albin, who won MAC Coach of the Year honors in 2022, via press release on Tuesday evening.

The deal elongates the current contract until the 2026-27 season, while also giving Albin a raise in annual salary from $535,000 to $700,000 per season. The reported new contract language also automatically extends the contract one year if Ohio wins eight games and/or the MAC championship.

“I’m grateful and humbled to sign this extension as head coach of our football team,” Albin said via press release. “I want to thank [Ohio athletic director] Julie Cromer and [university president Hugh] Sherman for their unwavering belief in the vision and direction of the program over the last two years. Brooke and I have made Athens our home for 18 years, and we’re so excited to remain members of this amazing Ohio University community.”

Albin was promoted to the head coaching position in 2021 after the retirement of the stalwart Frank Solich, who had piloted the program since 2005. It was a rough transition for the long-time Solich assistant, as the Bobcats finished 3-9 in his first full season at the helm in 2021. This past season saw a remarkable turnaround, as Kurtis Rourke bloomed into one of the nation’s most effective passers, earning the 2022 MAC Player of the Year award en route to the ‘Cats winning MAC East division title. They faced the Toledo Rockets in the title game in Detroit, falling short of a conference trophy by a final score of 17-7.

“Coach Albin and his staff have done an outstanding job resetting the momentum of our football program,” Ohio athletic director Julie Cromer said via press release. “Without a doubt, Tim earned this commitment from our University. He’s a leader not only for our football program, but also for our campus and the Athens community.”

Ohio ultimately finished 10-4 in 2022, with a bowl victory over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl, bringing Albin’s record to 13-13 in his two seasons so far.

The Bobcats kick off the 2023 season on Saturday, August 26 on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs.