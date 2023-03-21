The Bowling Green Falcons aren’t done dancing just yet, going into enemy territory and taking down the Green Bay Phoenix by a final score of 69-51 on Monday evening, securing a bid to the Super 16 of the Women’s National Basketball Invitational.

The Falcons thoroughly handled Green Bay, limiting the Phoenix to just 26.3 percent from the field, while shooting over 50 percent on the other end. BGSU also won the game on the glass, out-rebounding Green Bay 41-30 on the night.

It was a close contest to start, as BGSU raced out to a 6-5 lead to start the first period thanks to a one-woman run by Allison Day before the homestanding Phoenix rallied back to go up 13-10. Both teams exchanged baskets until the end of the quarter, shooting their way to a 17-17 tie at the break.

BGSU poured it on in the second quarter, bookending the 10 minutes with two separate unanswered runs of 4-0 to start the action and 7-0 to end the half after Green Bay brought the margin within one point. It was instrumental in giving the Falcons a 30-22 lead at the half.

The third quarer once again saw some fight from the Phoenix, as Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz combined to cut BGSU’s lead to just three points early on. The Falcons responded in kind with a five-point run of their own on a Elissa Brett lay-up and Amy Velasco three, using that cushion to re-establish a lead which would balloon to 46-34 by the end of the third quarter.

The Falcons’ hot streak continued into the fourth quarter, as Lexi Fleming slammed the door on any real shot of a Green Bay comeback with three straight three-point makes in two minutes to out the cherry on top of a 14-0 BGSU run which started in the prior period. Green Bay fought back with a five-point run in the ensuing moments, but the result was ultimately never in doubt, with the road team taking home the 61-51 victory.

Allison Day led the Falcons’ red-hot performance with a double-double, scoring 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Elissa Brent (13 points, five rebounds and two assists) and Lexi Fleming (12 points, four rebounds, two assists) also contributed offensively. Jocelyn Tate and Sophie Dzieken tied for the team lead in blocks with one apiece.

Green Bay was led by Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, who led the Phoenix in points (11), blocks (hree) and rebounds (five) on the day. She was the only Green Bay player to score in double digits. Jenna Guyer led the defensive effort with three steals and two blocks while contributing seven points. Cassie Schiltz led the team in minutes played (34) and finished with nine points, two assists, two steals and an assist.

The Falcons now head back home to Bowling Green to play the Memphis Tigers in third round action, with the game set to be played at the Stroh Center on Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. Eastern. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.