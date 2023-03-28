2023 NFL Draft MAC Prospect Tracker: Post-Combine Period

The draft season is up and running, as the NFL’s Amateur Draft is set to take place on the last weekend of April, with the first round starting in primetime on April 27 and concluding on April 29.

Since the conclusion of the Combine, reports have started coming out about scheduled visits, informal meetings and the like for hundreds of prospects who hope to get their chance to shine at the professional level.

We’ve collected reports from several sources and placed them here, with interest noted dating back to February’s collegiate all-star games. The sources cited include walterfootball.com, nfltraderumors.com, draftace.com, and various Twitter accounts.

We aim to update with more information weekly, so this is considered the first of at least four in a series of news-gathering reports.

All reports below are accurate as of March 28.

Karl Brooks, DL/DE, Bowling Green

Top 30 visits: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brooks has been a fairly popular guy since his snub from the combine, with several teams lining up to get to know him better with their Top 30 visits. Brooks will likely get more Top 30 visits and private workouts as we get closer to the draft.

Jamal Turner, TE, Toledo

Informal meetings: Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers

It’s a deep tight end class in the 2023 crop, so there isn’t a lot of room to climb up if you weren’t invited to the combine. However, Turner has turned a few heads with his Hulu Bowl performance and 2022 tape. His market should heat up as teams start doing work on UDFAs.

Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan

Informal meetings: Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders

Incoom had a reasonably good combine performance, coming in with numbers we about expected. His performance in the Senior Bowl did get him some looks from the teams listed, who were all reported as meeting with him at the game. Like Brooks, he’ll start warranting some private workouts as we get closer to the draft.

Desjuan Johnson, EDGE, Toledo

Informal meetings: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers

Desjuan Johnson was one of the more dominant players at the Hula Bowl, and it caught a lot of attention. His pedigree as an all-MAC player contributing to a championship defense has also helped his case. A lot of the teams listed above are going to have to rely on later picks and the UDFA market to find contributors, and Johnson fits the bill. Keep an eye on his stock the next few weeks.

Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

Informal meetings : Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

: Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers Reported interest: Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, per Tony Pauline.

Ramirez was one of the stars of the combine, and scouts absolutely flooded Eastern Michigan’s Pro Day to get a look at Ramirez, who ran with the linebackers instead of the defensive linemen like he did at Indianapolis. It clearly worked, as four teams were reported to be interested in him after that performance, per Pro Football Network. Reported meetings with the Raiders and Steelers are from around the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Nic Jones, cornerback, Ball State

Informal meetings: San Francisco 49ers

Jones was a standout player at the East-West Shrine Bowl, earning a starting job quickly with sticky coverage and great ball skills, both of which were shown in spades in the game itself, as he hauled in an interception. The informal list is fairly sparse, but that’s only because we were able to confirm one team meeting with Jones; Steph Sanchez of sister site Niners Nation reported the 49ers were amongst “a number of teams” who met with Jones at Ball State’s Pro Day.