2023 NFL Draft and UDFA Coverage

Spring has sprung, and so has the NFL Draft! As is tradition, former MAC stars will vie for the chance to land on NFL rosters over the next month, whether by draft pick or post-draft signing.

Football season never sleeps, especially not for those who want to make it their livelihoods.

On that note, the NFL is setting up for its mad rush to the NFL Draft, with the NFL Combine set to showcase nearly 400 prospects over a week in Indianapolis. After that, private workouts and pro days will take over the sports scene, with all activity culminating in the NFL Draft the first weekend of April.

The schedule specifically runs like so:

NFL Scouting Combine: Monday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 6.

College pro days and private NFL workouts: Vary by school, mostly occurring post-Combine. Period typically starts early March and ends about two weeks before the draft.

NFL Draft: Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29

UDFA acquisition period: Typically runs from post-Draft to the following Monday

Dozens of former MAC stars will work their hardest to make an impression of pro scouts in the NFL— though this year, getting signed to the XFL or USFL is also possible with both spring leagues launching or latching on this year.

