Scot Loeffler signs extension to stay at Bowling Green through 2025

Bowling Green State University announced on Thursday morning that they have extended the contract of Scot Loeffler. It’s a timely extension for the 48-year-old head coach, as he ws entering the last year of his initial contract with the Falcons.

The new extension means Loeffler, who has compiled a 13-29 record in five seasons at the helm of the Orange and Brown, will stay in Wood County through the 2025 season.

“I am excited to partner with Scot Loeffler to continue the process of building this program,” AD Derek van der Merwe said via press release on Thursday, “This contract extension is a commitment to Scot, his vision, and the culture he is building in this program.”

Loeffler became BG’s head coach on November 28, 2018. After some initial struggles in the wake of Mike Jinks’ departure, BGSU saw their most successful season yet under Loeffler’s tutelage in 2022, finishing the year at 6-7 overall and playing in a bowl game for the first time since the 2015 season.

“My staff and family are excited to continue our plan at BGSU,” Loeffler said via press release. “All of us are ready to take the next steps with this program.”

Bowling Green begins year six of Loeffler’s tenure in Lynchburg, Virginia against Liberty on September 2nd.