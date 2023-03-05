After a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season which saw the Falcons lose grip on a potential MAC postseason tournament bid, Bowling Green announced the termination of head coach Michael Huger’ on Sunday afternoon, ending a tenure which started back in 2015.

“We are extremely appreciative of Coach Michael Huger’s contributions and commitment to Men’s Basketball at Bowling Green State University over the last eight years,” Bowling Green athletic director Derek van der Merwe said via press statement. “As a former student-athlete of the program, he has brought meaningful and extensive perspective to the head coaching position and has positively impacted the lives of student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Michael’s service to his alma mater.”

Huger, who ends his Falcons tenure at 126-125 overall (64-82 MAC), had two years left on his contract as of this season.

Huger was a standout player for Jim Larrañaga’s Falcons from 1989–1993 earning first-team All-MAC honors in his senior season in which he averaged 16 points and 4.1 assists.

After a professional career in Europe, Huger’s began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant for Longwood. In 2007, he took another assistant role with George Mason under Larrañaga. Huger then followed his former coach to Miami for four seasons before taking his first head coaching job with Bowling Green.

After three rebuilding seasons, Huger finally found success in northwest Ohio in the 2018–19 season. The Falcons won 22 games that year, finishing third place in the MAC and collecting a signature win over nationally ranked Buffalo at home. Huger’s squad made it to the MAC Tournament Championship game that season, but lost a rematch to the stacked Bulls.

Another 20+ win season in 2019–20 ended in no postseason appearances, as the COVID pandemic cancelled all conference tourneys. It was a turning point for the program, as Huger was unable to replicate that success in subsequent years.

The Falcons finished just over .500 in 2020–21, but the floor fell out in 2021-22, as the Falcons finished ninth in the conference at 13-18, failing to qualify for the MAC postseason tournament.

This season saw an even worse performance, finishing 11-20 overall— including a nine-game losing streak and a 3-13 record at season’s end— for a ninth place finish once again in the league standings.

Bowling Green, who has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 1968, will start a national search for a new head coach effective immediately.