Toledo has been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last two months, and the Miami RedHawks could do little to stop that momentum on Thursday morning, as the top-seeded Rockets collected a decisive 91-75 victory in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals in Cleveland, Ohio to extend their winning streak to 16 games.

The Rockets jumped out to a five-point lead and quickly separated themselves from the Redhawks in the first half. After going up 40–29 on a Dante Maddox Jr. triple with 3:27 left in the half, Toledo never let Miami within single digits the rest of the day.

Tod Kowalcyzk’s squad was powered by a balanced offense that prospered from efficient shooting. The Rockets shot 58.2 percent from the field and saw four players finish with at least 15 points. Forward Setric Millner Jr. finished with a team-high 19 points to go along with seven boards and two assists. In 25 minutes off the bench, EJ Farmer also posted 19 points – a season high for the sophomore. MAC first-teamer JT Shumate scored 17 and swatted three Miami shots on the defensive end. MAC Player of the Year RayJ Dennis finished with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Miami was simply unable to match Toledo’s shooting for most of the contest. They only lost the turnover battle by two and got out rebounded by one, but only shot 42.1 percent from the field. Junior guard Morgan Safford had a game-high 21 points, but went just 6-of-16 from the field and 1-of-7 from three. All-MAC honorable mention Anderson Mirambeaux wasn’t as sharp as he has been in recent games, going 5-of-12 from the field with six boards.

It’s the end of the year for Miami, but they’ll feel confident heading into the 2023–24 season after a trip to Cleveland during Travis Steele’s first year as head coach.

Toledo, now winners of 16 straight, will prepare for their next test in the semifinal against the fifth-seed Ohio Bobcats tomorrow, with eyes set on the MAC Tournament Championship game.

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern time, airing on the CBS Sports Network.