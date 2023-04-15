2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ball State Cardinals

The Ball State Cardinals held their Pro Days on March 27 in front of an assembled crowd of NFL scouts as five players plied their craft to try and audition their way to a future professional home.

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every participant, with an elevator pitch of their time in Muncie. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte and NFLDraftScout.com.

Jaquan Amos

Amos is a former Villanova Wildcat who transferred to Ball State via Iowa State for his senior season. Amos finished his 2022 season with 95 tackles, including 6.5 tackles-for-loss, a half-sack and an interception, primarily as a starting safety. While at Villanova (2018-2020), Amos was known as a playmaker, with three forced fumbles, two recoveries, eight interceptions and 25 passes defensed. Won third-team all-conference defensive back honors at ‘Nova in 2020.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 196 lbs.

196 lbs. Arms: 30 and seven-eighth inches

30 and seven-eighth inches Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

1.57 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

4.34 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.85 seconds

6.85 seconds Vertical jump: 35 inches

35 inches Broad jump: 10 feet

Relative Athletic Score:

Jayshon Jackson

Jackson transferred to Muncie from Cincinnati in 2021, leading the team in receiving with 65 catches for 829 yards and five touchdowns. Jackson would finish his BSU career notching at least one catch in every game he played in Cardinal and White as part of a 37-game streak for his career. Relied upon as a volume receiver once again in 2022, with 73 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-10

five-foot-10 Weight: 182 lbs.

182 lbs. Arms: 29 and seven-eighth inches

29 and seven-eighth inches Hands: 8 and seven-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds

2.64 seconds Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

4.38 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.1 seconds

7.1 seconds Vertical jump: 31.5 inches

31.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Nic Jones

Jones is the star of the 2023 Ball State draft class, already attracting interest from multiple NFL teams thanks to a stellar 2022 campaign and an impressive performance under the primetime lights at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Jones, primarily a press man shutdown corner, was a second-team all-MAC corner this past season, with 23 tackles, 12 pass break-ups and two interceptions.

Jones’ projections are a bit across the board; he currently projects as anywhere from a Day 2 prospect to a UDFA. Regardless, he could see immediate impact as a special teamer.

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Combine)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 190 lbs.

190 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-quarter inches

31 and three-quarter inches Hands: 9 and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds

4.51 seconds 10-yard split: 1.55 seconds

1.55 seconds 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds

2.57 seconds Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

4.34 seconds Three-cone drill: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Yo’Heinz Tyler

A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, Tyler was a five-year contributor in Muncie, appearing in every game he was both eligible and healthy from 2018 onwards, playing in 52 contests for the Cardinals. Finished the 2022 season with 49 catches for 441 yards and one touchdown. Earned third-team all-MAC receiver honors in 2020, and finished BSU career with at least one reception in 38-straight games.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invite.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 207 lbs.

207 lbs. Arms: 32 and five-eighth inches

32 and five-eighth inches Hands: 9 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds

4.61 seconds 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

1.59 seconds 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.2 seconds

7.2 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score:

AJ Uzodinma II

Uzodinma is another five-year contributor at Ball State, playing in every game eligible from 2018 to 2022, starting in all but nine of his 52 appearances. A 2019 all-MAC second-team defensive back, Uzodinma finished his career with 172 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, two sacks, 44 pass break-ups, 10 interceptions, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.

A playmaker corner, his best years were 2019 (five interceptions, 17 pass break-ups) and this past season (three interceptions, 12 pass break-ups.) He likely projects as a UDFA or camp invite.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-10

five-foot-10 Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 8 and threre-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.52 seconds

1.52 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.19 seconds

7.19 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches

Relative Athletic Score: