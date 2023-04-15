2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Akron Zips

It’s been awhile since we’ve reported on any Akron Zips doing the professional offseason tour; the last time the Zips hosted what they referred to as a “Pro Timing Day” was back in 2019, when 19 graduates and a former member of the team worked out for a hodgepodge of scouts.

The Zips never held a pro day in the Tom Arth era, with 2020 impacted by COVID, while 2021 and 2022 released no information on graduating prospects. New management at the helm has changed all that, as first-year head coach Joe Moorhead brought back Pro Day in mid-March, with six former members of the team putting down numbers in the hopes of advancing their careers.

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every participant, with an individualized elevator pitch for every player to give an idea of their production and/or projection. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte’s numbers at RAS.football and DraftScout.com, where appropriate.

(Note: punter Noah Gettmann did not work out at Pro Day and therefore is not listed. His height and weight were measured at six-foot-four, 202 lbs.)

Curtis Harper

Harper transferred to Akron from Syracuse, one of dozens of players to do so in the 2022 offseason. He found a role in the interior defensive line rotation, finishing the campaign with 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. At over 300 lbs., Harper was mostly used to fill gaps and stop the run.

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 300 lbs.

300 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-eighth inches

32 and three-eighth inches Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.51 seconds

5.51 seconds 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds

1.81 seconds 20-yard split: 3.09 seconds

3.09 seconds Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

4.42 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.94 seconds

7.94 seconds Vertical jump: 29.5 inches

29.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Shocky Jacques-Louis was the most notable name to transfer to Akron in the 2022 offseason, coming over from Pittsburgh, where he made a name for himself as a reserve receiver and primary kick/punt returner. He wound up being a starting outside receiver, the speed threat opposite Alex Adams as the target man. Jacques-Louis didn’t get a lot of scoring opportunities, finishing 2022 with just two touchdown receptions, but led the team in both receptions (74) and yards (936) by significant margins.

Likely projects as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 177 lbs.

177 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9 and seven-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds 10-yard split: 1.6 seconds

1.6 seconds 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds

2.65 seconds Shuttle: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.2 seconds

7.2 seconds Vertical jump: 31.5 inches

31.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Zach Morton

Zach Morton is an intriguing name to know going into the undrafted free agent period. Coming into April with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.32, he has the highest score of any MAC edge prospect, eclipsing both Combine invitees Thomas Incoom (8.54) and Jose Ramirez (8.11) as MAC edge prospects, and tying for eighth-highest overall in the 2023 Draft class. His scores also comp him favorably to current NFL starters Montez Sweat and Payton Turner.

As part of the edge rotation, Morton finished with 28 tackles, including eight tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, five QB hits and three pass break-ups in 2022. He also has special teams chops, having blocked two kicks in the 2021 season.

He’s stuck in the UDFA pool due to his age (24), having spent six years at the NCAA level between Syracuse (where he was redshirted as a freshman in 2016 before missing 2017 with an injury) and Akron, but could be worth a look for a team looking for cheap edge help.

Likely priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 261 lbs.

261 lbs. Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: 9 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.88 seconds

4.88 seconds 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

1.59 seconds 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds

2.6 seconds Shuttle: 4.47 seconds

4.47 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.07 seconds

7.07 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Tim Terry

Tim Terry is the rare intra-division transfer, going from Buffalo to Akron in the 2022 offseason. A serviceable reserve linebacker, Terry finished his career with 152 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack, with four passes defensed.

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 226 lbs.

226 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-eighth inches

32 and one-eighth inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.06 seconds

5.06 seconds 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds

1.81 seconds 20-yard split: 2.79 seconds

2.79 seconds Shuttle: 4.65seconds

4.65seconds Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds

7.34 seconds Vertical jump: 31.5 inches

31.5 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Anthony Whigan

Anthony Whigan was a four-star recruit coming out of Lackawanna Community College, ranked as the #7 overall JUCO prospect, and the #1 overall offensive tackle recruit from Maryland in the Class of 2018, with 15 listed offers before ultimately choosing Penn State.

After two years primarily playing special teams, Whigan transferred to Akron for a starting opportunity and excelled, earning third-team all-MAC honors as an interior lineman in his only season in the Blue and Gold.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 316 lbs.

316 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-eighth inches

32 and three-eighth inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.64 seconds

5.64 seconds 10-yard split: 1.91 seconds

1.91 seconds 20-yard split: 3.12 seconds

3.12 seconds Shuttle: 4.93 seconds

4.93 seconds Three-cone drill: 8.43 seconds

8.43 seconds Vertical jump: 24.5 inches

24.5 inches Broad jump: seven feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score: