2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Bowling Green Falcons

On the morning of March 20th, the Bowling Green Falcons hosted reps from every NFL team and a few Canadian Football League teams for their Pro Day. For the eight former Falcons, it was the final chance to impress scouts to earn a shot at the next level of their football careers.

Here, we’ve compiled the respective players’ measurements, projections, and Relative Athletic Scores. Each player will have an elevator pitch of their time in brown and orange and all measurements are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte over at RAS.football and DraftScout.com.

Karl Brooks

The crown jewel of this Falcons draft class, Brooks has what it takes to be a star at the next level. For five years, Books was a productive player for Bowling Green, appearing in a total of 49 games, including all 13 in 2022. In his career, Brooks tallies 167 tackles, 46 TFLs, and 27.5 sacks.

Brooks came into Bowling Green as a linebacker and, after spending his first four years on campus as a defensive tackle, he kicked back outside as an edge rusher for his senior campaign. He earned First-Team All-MAC and PFF All-American honors as the highest-rated defensive lineman in FBS. It’s still mind-boggling that he did not earn an NFL Combine invite. Find the full scouting report here.

Currently projected as a late-3rd-round or early-4th-round pick.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three and three-eighths

six-foot-three and three-eighths Weight: 203 lbs

203 lbs Arms: 31.5 inches

31.5 inches Hands: Nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.08 seconds

5.08 seconds 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

1.77 seconds 20-yard split: 2.95 seconds

2.95 seconds Shuttle: 5.0 seconds

5.0 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.63 seconds

7.63 seconds Vertical jump: 26.5 inches

26.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Chris Bacon

Coming to Bowling Green via the transfer portal, the former Georgia State Panther had a career year. In his four years at GAST, Bacon notched a total of 105 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, a forced fumble, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

In his lone season in the Brown and Orange, Bacon appeared in all 13 games and was a force. His 84 tackles led the team, and he hauled in a pair of interceptions and a fumble in their vital win over Toledo.

Likely projected as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-eighth inches

31 and one-eighth inches Hands: 8 and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds

4.81 seconds 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

1.72 seconds 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds

2.71 seconds Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

4.25 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.96 seconds

6.96 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Bryce Brand

Another player who utilized the transfer portal to find greener pastures, Brand came to Bowling Green from West Virginia after also transferring from Maryland where he spent his first three seasons. He came to Bowling Green having just 42 tackles, seven TFLs, and two sacks to his name.

In 2021, he set career bests with 20 tackles and three TFLs in just nine games. In 13 appearances in 2022, Brand added 17 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, a half-sack, and two pass deflections.

Likely projected as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11 and three-quarter inches

five-foot-11 and three-quarter inches Weight: 248 lbs.

248 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-eight inches

30 and three-eight inches Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds

5.15 seconds 10-yard split: 1.78 seconds

1.78 seconds 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds

2.84 seconds Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.09 seconds

7.09 seconds Vertical jump: 26 inches

26 inches Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

CJ Lewis

A playmaker for the Falcons’ offense, Lewis came to Bowling Green via transfer from Boston College. Oddly enough, he was in the same BC recruiting class as his quarterback, Matt McDonald. In his time as a Golden Eagle, Lewis appeared in 26 games and accounted for 817 yards and six touchdowns via 55 receptions.

In his lone season in Bowling Green, Lewis was a big-play threat and gashed defenses to the tune of 352 yards and two touchdowns off of 26 receptions. Both of those touchdowns game in the loss to Eastern Kentucky. By far, Lewis has the best RAS of this class and in Bowling Green history (dating back to 1987).

Likely projected as a UDFA or camp invitation. That elite athletic score will likely earn Lewis at least a look from a few NFL teams.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three and a half inch

six-foot-three and a half inch Weight: 214 lbs.

214 lbs. Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds

1.56 seconds 20-yard split: 2.59 seconds

2.59 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.0 seconds

7.0 seconds Vertical jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, three inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Matt McDonald

The man at the helm for the last three seasons, McDonald was the author of plenty of memorable moments for the Falcons faithful. As part of the 2018 recruiting class at Boston College, McDonald appeared in just two games, going 7-of-8, 118 yards, and two touchdowns. Following the season, McDonald transferred to Bowling Green but had to sit out the 2019 season due to the old NCAA transfer policy.

In his three years as the starter, McDonald completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 5,921 yards and 25 touchdowns. He showed immense improvement at keeping the ball out of harm’s way, going from a 1:6 TD:INT ratio in 2020 to a 22:9 ratio last year.

The highlight of his career was his 395-yard, four-touchdown day in the win over rival Toledo this past season. He diced the superb Rocket defense and found Ta’ron Keith for a 42-yard game-winning touchdown with just nine seconds to go in the game.

Likely projected as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 211 lbs.

211 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds

4.98 seconds 10-yard split: 1.71 seconds

1.71 seconds 20-yard split: 2.93 seconds

2.93 seconds Shuttle: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.19 seconds

7.19 seconds Vertical jump: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

Jakari Robinson

Coming to Bowling Green from Cincinnati via Memphis, Jakari Robinson was one of the integral pieces to improving an offensive line that was a weak point. Robinson spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Cincinnati where he anchored their offensive line as center. There, he played in 29 games, starting 24.

After leading his offensive line to a Joe Moore Award semifinalist nomination, Robinson transferred to Memphis where he started all seven games for the Tigers. Prior to the 2022 season, Robinson came to Bowling Green and played the final nine games of the season. He had to wait out the NCAA Transfer eligibility process.

Likely projected as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one and one-eighth inch

six-foot-one and one-eighth inch Weight: 311 lbs.

311 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 8 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.37 seconds

5.37 seconds 10-yard split: 1.87 seconds

1.87 seconds 20-yard split: 3.08 seconds

3.08 seconds Shuttle: 5.1 seconds

5.1 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.85 seconds

7.85 seconds Vertical jump: 23 inches

23 inches Broad jump: seven feet, eight inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Christian Sims

A play-making tight end who was as consistent as any the last two years, Christian Sims was an underrated piece of the Falcons offense. After posting just 72 yards and a score off of eight receptions as a freshman, Sims was held off the stat sheet in 2020.

He broke out in 2021 with 418 yards and two touchdowns off of 41 receptions in 10 games. His efforts earned him first-team all-MAC honors and he had plenty of hype heading into 2022. As it turns out, he posted nearly identical numbers and earned second-team all-MAC.

Likely projected as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two and three-eights

six-foot-two and three-eights Weight: 243 lbs.

243 lbs. Arms: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Hands: 8 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

1.62 seconds 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.25 seconds

7.25 seconds Vertical jump: 36.5 inches

36.5 inches Broad jump: ten feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

DJ Taylor

DJ Taylor came to Bowling Green via The Portal. He spent his first four years at Wake Forest with former Falcons coach, Dave Clawson. In his time at Wake, Taylor amassed 96 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. In just one year at Bowling Green, Taylor tallied 79 tackles, four TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of interceptions.

Taylor was a solid inside linebacker for the Falcons and often stepped up in big spots.

Likely projected as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 243 lbs.

243 lbs. Arms: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds

4.83 seconds 10-yard split: 1.75 seconds

1.75 seconds 20-yard split: 2.86 seconds

2.86 seconds Shuttle: 4.48 seconds

4.48 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.13 seconds

7.13 seconds Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

30.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score: