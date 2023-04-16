2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Buffalo Bulls

The Buffalo Bulls hosted their Pro Day on March 16, with 24 scouts from both the NFL and CFL traveling to western New York to watch as 13 former UB players went through combine workouts to make an impression.

(16 total players were in attendence for scouts to meet with, but three were unable to participate in workouts for a variety of reasons.)

Below, we collected measurements and numbers for every participant, with an individualized elevator pitch for every player to give an idea of their production and/or projection. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte’s numbers at RAS.football and DraftScout.com, where appropriate.

(Note: TE’s Ray Embry, DE Ibrahim Kante, and OL Alain Schearer did not post measurements and therefore are not listed below.)

Desmond Bessent

A former San Diego State Aztec, Bessent transferred to Buffalo for his final year of eligibility after playing sparingly since 2017 primarily on special teams units. Won the starting tackle job and played in all 13 games for UB, winning third-team all-MAC honors. Between both schools, Bessent finished with 33 games and 15 starts.

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-six

six-foot-six Weight: 326 lbs.

326 lbs. Arms: 34 inches

34 inches Hands: 9 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.45 seconds

5.45 seconds 10-yard split: 1.8 seconds

1.8 seconds 20-yard split: 3.04 seconds

3.04 seconds Shuttle: N/A

N/A Three-cone drill: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: 27 inches

27 inches Broad jump: seven feet, eight inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Elijah Blades

A transfer from Florida via Texas A&M, Blades won a spot in the defensive backfield rotation job in Buffalo for his final year of eligibility, playing in eight games and starting three of them. Finished the 2022 campaign with 27 tackles for 1.5 tackles-for-loss and four pass break-ups. Had his best game against Central Michigan (four tackles, TFL, PBU.)

Likely projects as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 187 lbs.

187 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: 8 and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds 10-yard split: 1.71 seconds

1.71 seconds 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds

2.68 seconds Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds Three-cone drill: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch

Relative Athletic Score:

Willie Hampton

Hampton is a transfer from FCS Western Carolina, where he was part of the linebacker rotation, starting nine times over 13 appearances as a Catamount. Fifth-best tackler in the 2020 spring season, with 44 total stops. Played sparingly in Buffalo in his only season, with five of his eight tackles coming vs. UMass.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurements (numbers from Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 213 lbs.

213 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-eighth inches

32 and one-eighth inches Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds

4.91 seconds 10-yard split: 1.71 seconds

1.71 seconds 20-yard split: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Shuttle: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.5 seconds

7.5 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: nine feet

Relative Athletic Score:

Damian Jackson

Damian Jackson is an intriguing person, both on and off the field.

A former Navy SEAL, Jackson retired and walked on to Nebraska as a footballer despite never playing the sport in high school, eventually earning a role on special teams as a linebacker. Jackson was a four-time all-Big Ten academic honoree, and eventually earned a scholarship in 2020. Jackson transferred to Buffalo in 2022, earning a rotation spot with the defensive ends, collecting 27 stops, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack in nine starts and 13 appearances.

Jackson has got great size and strength for either LB or DE, and decent explosion and agility. His speed is a bit of an issue, but he also has a high motor, and is often in position to clean up on plays. His age will ultimately be a turn-off for most teams, but he could find a defined role wherever he goes as a locker room leader and specialist.

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 251 lbs.

251 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-eighth inches

30 and one-eighth inches Hands: 8 and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.93 seconds

4.93 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.82 seconds

2.82 seconds Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.21 seconds

7.21 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Isaiah King

Isaiah King is a straight-line shooter whose elite speed and explosion helps him make up for a lack of size. A former wide receiver and kick returner who converted to cornerback in his sophomore season, King finished his Bulls career with 78 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. 2022 was his best season on record, with 28 tackles, seven pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

His speed will keep him competitive with most players at the next level, as will his ability to stick in coverage, but he’ll have to work on his lateral agility if he hopes to make his way as an inside corner, which is his likeliest fit at the pro level due to his less-than-ideal size.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 187 lbs.

187 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 8 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds

4.42 seconds 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

1.54 seconds 20-yard split: 2.55 seconds

2.55 seconds Shuttle: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

7.14 seconds Vertical jump: 39 inches

39 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, three inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Robbie Mangas

Mangas is a transfer from FCS Dartmouth, where he spent four seasons as an H-back. Mangas was a team captain and an all-Ivy League honorable mention selection, with 21 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns, acting as a block-and-run end. Primarily a blocker, Mangas finished his Bulls career with 16 catches for 141 yards over 13 games (eight starts.)

Probably translates into more of a true fullback role at the next level, though he could see utility as a H-back in the right level of play.

Likely projects as a priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 222 lbs.

222 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 9 and seven-eighths inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.89 seconds

4.89 seconds 10-yard split: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds 20-yard split: 1.7 seconds

1.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.15 seconds

7.15 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: nine feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score (at both tight end and fullback)

Grid View Robbie Mangas’ Relative Athletic Score as a tight end Kent Lee Platte

Robbie Mangas’ Relative Athletic Score as a fullback Kent Lee Platte

Justin Marshall

Justin Marshall is another one-and-done transfer, arriving in western New York from Louisville, where he played for five seasons. He caught his break for the Cardinals in 2021, starting 12 games and reeling in 23 catches for 322 yards and a score before transferring for a better opportunity.

Marshall made the most of it, earning a starting role on the outside and finishing the 2022 campaign as the team’s leader in receptions (64), yards (837) and touchdowns (nine.) A shock snub from the all-MAC teams, Marshall would prove his pedigree at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practices, impressing scouts with his ability to create separation and maintain catch points.

He has good explosion, speed and size, and could stick on as a potential practice squad stash option in the NFL if he lands on the right roster— or otherwise be an immediate boost for a spring league team needing a dynamic receiver.

Likely will be a UDFA, camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 205 lbs.

205 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-fourth inches

32 and three-fourth inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

4.48 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds

2.57 seconds Shuttle: 4.81 seconds

4.81 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.15 seconds

7.15 seconds Vertical jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jahmin Muse

Jahmin Muse was a true playmaker for the Bulls from the roving safety spot, making up part of the one of the most opportunistic defenses in the NCAA last season.

The former Boston College Eagle earned a starting role (11 starts in 12 games) and finished the 2022 campaign with 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on his own. It was a confirmation of his prior play at Chestnut Hill, where hauled in three interceptions and 39 tackles in a starting safety role in 2020 before falling back to rotation duty in 2021.

His nose for the football and decent measurements won’t go unnoticed at the next level. He could stick onto a roster if his instincts continue to show up.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 206 lbs.

206 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

1.62 seconds 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds

2.64 seconds Shuttle: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.2 seconds

7.2 seconds Vertical jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

James Patterson

James Patterson was part of one of the first classes of prospects who started the revival at Buffalo under Lance Leipold, coming in to UB as part of a package deal with his brother Jaret, who went on to become the Bulls’ all-time leading rusher.

James made a name of his own while wearing the Blue and White, finishing his Bulls career fifth all-time in tackles, while also starting and playing in all 56 of his eligible games at outside linebacker. Patterson finished with triple-digit tackle totals in his final two seasons, with his fifth-year senior campaign ending with 120 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception, three pass break-ups, two fumbles forced and two fumble recoveries.

Overall, Patterson wrapped up his Bulls career with 417 tackles, 41.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, four interceptions, nine forced fumbles and three recoveries.

Typically, someone of James’ profile would be a mini-camp tryout or a camp invitation, but his brother Jaret was a former UDFA who has stuck onto a 53-man roster for the last handful of seasons in Washington; that could perhaps persuade a team to take a chance on him at the next level despite his numbers.

Likely a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-10

five-foot-10 Weight: 229 lbs.

229 lbs. Arms: 29 and one-half inches

29 and one-half inches Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.89 seconds

4.89 seconds 10-yard split: 1.71 seconds

1.71 seconds 20-yard split: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Shuttle: 4.51 seconds

4.51 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.21 seconds

7.21 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Dylan Powell

A former JUCO product from ASA College in Brooklyn, New York, Powell was primarily a reserve safety on the roster who saw most of his on-play field on special teams.

Finished his Bulls career on a highlight, intercepting a key pass in the Camelia Bowl to help UB triumph over Georgia Southern. Collected 25 tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception over three years.

Likely projects as camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 206 lbs.

206 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches

32 and one-quarter inches Hands: 8 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.74 seconds

4.74 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.33 seconds

7.33 seconds Vertical jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jovany Ruiz-Navarro

Ruiz-Navarro is a rare seventh-year player, a former high school quarterback who can claim to have played with current NFL players Tyree Jackson, Anthony Johnson and KJ Osborn in the past. Ruiz-Navarro initially entered the transfer portal in 2018 before opting to return.

It was a bit of a bumpy road for the former scout team player from there, as he tore his ACL right before the 2019 season, where he would have likely been a starter. 2020 saw Ruiz-Navarro breakout as a rotation receiver, finishing the year with 20 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown over 13 games, earning his first three starts. After earning a starting spot in 2021, he once again lost his season to an injury just two weeks in, ending the year with seven catches, 109 yards and a score. 2022 saw his role reduced to being a special teamer.

A freak athlete who went viral for completing a hamstring challenge prior to his two season-ending injuries, his versatility and reslilency could catch some eyes, as well as his explosion and size grades. His age and injury history ultimately restrict his prospects.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 200 lbs.

200 lbs. Arms: 29 and one-half inches

29 and one-half inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds

2.6 seconds Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

4.32 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.26 seconds

7.26 seconds Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

40.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Will Swope

Another Ivy League transfer who was brought in during the 2022 preseason, Will Swope has starting experience at the FCS level, logging in nine starts in 2021 for a Big Red line which was a Top 5 unit in the country in pass protection.

Swope logged one appearance for Buffalo, playing in the Camellia Bowl vs. Georgia Southern.

Likely projects as a spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 322 lbs.

322 lbs. Arms: 32 and five-eighth inches

32 and five-eighth inches Hands: 9 and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.85 seconds

5.85 seconds 10-yard split: 1.96 seconds

1.96 seconds 20-yard split: 3.32 seconds

3.32 seconds Shuttle: 5.37 seconds

5.37 seconds Three-cone drill: 8.45 seconds

8.45 seconds Vertical jump: 23.5 inches

23.5 inches Broad jump: seven feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Quian Williams

Quian Williams has been a MAC mainstay since 2018, starting his career with Eastern Michigan before making an intra-conference move to Buffalo in 2021 as a graduate student.

Williams made an immediate impact for the Bulls upon his arrival, leading UB in catches (64), yards (835) and touchdowns (two) in the 2021 campaign for a team in the midst of a rebuild. Williams earned third-team all-MAC honors for his efforts, building upon it in 2022, where he finished second to teammate Justin Marshall in the major categories, hauling in 61 catches for 743 yards and five touchdowns. That statline got Williams his second-straight all-MAC third-team bid.

Williams was also a key part of the receiving corps at Eastern Michigan as well, with his best season as an Eagle coming in 2019 as a sophomore (52 catches for 661 yards and six scores.)

With Buffalo’s history of producing receivers (whether they’ve finished at UB or not), Williams could sneak in to a camp and make an impression, or be an immediate contributor at the spring league level, should he so choose.

Likely a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 190 lbs.

190 lbs. Arms: 29 and three-quarter inches

29 and three-quarter inches Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds

2.64 seconds Shuttle: 4.26 seconds

4.26 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.88 seconds

6.88 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score: