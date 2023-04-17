2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Central Michigan Chippewas

It was a fairly busy day for the Central Michigan Chippewas at the Indoor Athletic Center in mid-March, as they hosted 29 scouts and coaches from various NFL teams to get a gander at nine prospective candidates for selection as a draft pick or undrafted free agent. A handful of Division II prospects also participated in activities, including Grand Valley State guard Quentin Barrow, as well as South Carolina safety Devonni Reed, a Detroit native who spent his first four years at Central.

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every CMU participant, with an individualized elevator pitch for every player to give an idea of their production and/or projection. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte’s numbers at RAS.football and DraftScout.com, where appropriate.

Carlos Carriere

Carriere spent much of the 2022 campaign at the X receiver position after transferring to Central Michigan from Maryland, where he was a promising rotation piece in 2021. CMU’s offensive woes affected Carriere in particular; he finished the year with 45 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns. At Maryland, Carriere led the Terrapins in touchdowns (five) on 24 catches for 316 yards.

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 205 lbs.

205 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 8 and seven-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds

4.64 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds

2.64 seconds Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

4.42 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.1 seconds

7.1 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Dallas Dixon

Dixon was a diamond-in-the-rough receiver who appeared from seemingly nowhere to become a major contributor to CMU’s offense right away. A Phoenix-area native who transferred in from D-II Northern Michigan, Dixon showed versatility as both a Y and Z receiver, often rotating with Kalil Pimpleton and JaCorey Sullivan. His 2022 season was cut short due to a leg injury in Week 2. Finished his CMU career with 64 catches for 1,060 yards and nine scores in 19 games.

Likely projects as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 203 lbs.

203 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-fourth inches

31 and three-fourth inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds

4.64 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds

2.66 seconds Shuttle: 4.23 seconds

4.23 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.07 seconds

7.07 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Thomas Incoom

Incoom is likely the MAC’s first NFL Draft pick off the board when festivities kick off in Kansas City this year. A first-team all-conference performer in both in D-II with Valdosta State and in D-I with Central, Incoom is a quick learner who has exceptional motor, relentless pursuit and absolutely elite measurables. Finished his career at CMU with 84 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss, 15.5 sacks over 25 games; also had 61 tackles, 17.5 tackles-for-loss and 13 sacks in 25 games at Valdosta State in 2018-2019.

Likely a Day 2 or 3 NFL Draft pick.

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 262 lbs.

262 lbs. Arms: 28 and three-quarter inches

28 and three-quarter inches Hands: 8 and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

4.66 seconds 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds

1.56 seconds 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds

2.68 seconds Shuttle: 4.33 seconds

4.33 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.1 seconds

7.1 seconds Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

30.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Ronald Kent Jr.

The older brother of all-MAC performer Donte, Ronald was a standout corner in his own right at FCS Western Carolina prior to his arrival in Mt. Pleasant. Kent finished the 2022 season with 56 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, six tackles-for-loss and a sack. Kent was also a strong contributor on special teams, playing in most units. As a Catamount, Kent played in every game, starting in all but four of his 31 appearances, earning second-team all-SoCon honors in back-to-back years (2020 and 2021) and an FCS All-American nod in 2018. He’s second in WCU history in pass break-ups (28.)

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 177 lbs.

177 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-eighth inches

30 and one-eighth inches Hands: 8 and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds

4.61 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

4.44 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.31 seconds

7.31 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, eight inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jamezz Kimborough

Kimborough has seen a lot in his six years in Mt. Pleasant, from the infamous 1-11 season to a MAC title run to a New Year’s Day bowl win. Through it all, Kimborough has been a model citizen, being voted team captain several times. Kimborough, who mostly played center and will likely project to that position at the pro level, is also versatile, claiming experience at the guard and tackle positions as well. Missed 2019 due to an ACL injury, but played and started in his 43 other appearances in a Chippewa uniform, earning second-team all-MAC honors this past season.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 296 lbs.

296 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-eighth inches

32 and three-eighth inches Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A 10-yard split: N/A

N/A 20-yard split: N/A

N/A Shuttle: 4.94 seconds

4.94 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.56 seconds

7.56 seconds Vertical jump: 28 inches

28 inches Broad jump: eight feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Lew Nichols III

“Sweet Lew” Nichols was the leading rusher in the country in 2021 as CMU completed thier MAC West title run, amassing 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns on 341 carries to help aid the Chippewas in a 9-4 season. He got some interest from the transfer portal after finishing 2021 as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, but opted to stay in Mt. Pleasant instead, a welcome surprise for Chippewa fans.

It was a miserable season, however, as offensive changes and personnel issues greatly hindered Nichols’ draft stock. He finished 2022 with 616 yards and six scores on 176 carries, missing three game with a hamstring injury. He had a special workout separate from Pro Day due to injury rehab this past week, and has been visiting several NFL teams in advance of the Draft.

Numbers from his individual workout have not been released, so Nichols currently does not qualify for a Relative Athletic Score.

Likely projects as a priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 222 lbs.

222 lbs. Arms: N/A

N/A Hands: N/A

Skill Drills (numbers from Individual Workout)

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A 10-yard split: N/A

N/A 20-yard split: N/A

N/A Shuttle: N/A

N/A Three-cone drill: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: 37 inches

37 inches Broad jump: N/A

N/A Bench: 22 reps

Jeremy Saddler

Saddler is a transfer from FCS Northern Colorado. Played sparingly as a reserve lineman and on special teams. Arrived in Mt. Pleasant after a two-year hiatus from football, with his last stats in 2019.

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 326 lbs.

326 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-eighth inches

32 and three-eighth inches Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.72 seconds

5.72 seconds 10-yard split: 1.88 seconds

1.88 seconds 20-yard split: 3.24 seconds

3.24 seconds Shuttle: 5.12 seconds

5.12 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.56 seconds

7.56 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

John Wesley Whiteside

John Wesley Whiteside, formerly of Austin Peay, is another transfer who found a rotational role in a deep defensive line for Central, often brought in on passing downs as a power rusher. He burst onto the scene in 2021, finishing with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks. Finished 2022 ninth-best in tackles (36), with eight tackles-for-loss and a half-sack.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 288 lbs.

288 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches

32 and one-quarter inches Hands: 9 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.64 seconds

5.64 seconds 10-yard split: 1.9 seconds

1.9 seconds 20-yard split: 3.24 seconds

3.24 seconds Shuttle: 5.12 seconds

5.12 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.62 seconds

7.62 seconds Vertical jump: 26 inches

26 inches Broad jump: eight feet, one inch

Relative Athletic Score:

Joel Wilson

Joel Wilson signed onto the Chippewas as a dual-threat quarterback prospect from the rural northern Michigan high school scene, converting to tight end upon his arrival in Mt. Pleasant. Sitting behind a fellow QB-to-tight end convert in Tony Poljan, Wilson finally got his shot as a starter after Bernhard Raimann’s conversion to offensive tackle in 2020. The former Petoskey Northman wound up being a vital part of CMU’s vertical threat offense, starting 23 of his 34 appearances over four years, with 84 catches, 874 yards and 12 scores. Wilson lead the Chippewas this past season with six touchdown catches despite missing three games, while placing second in receiving yards (442) and catches (42.) He impressed in the all-star game circuit, earning invites to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.

Likely a priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 242 lbs.

242 lbs. Arms: 32 and five-eighth inches

32 and five-eighth inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A 10-yard split: N/A

N/A 20-yard split: N/A

N/A Shuttle: 4.24 seconds

4.24 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.1 seconds

7.1 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score: