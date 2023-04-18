2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Miami RedHawks

It was a slim showing for the Miami RedHawks Pro Day last month, but three former members of the football team showed up for a gaggle of scouts in order to put down numbers for professional considerations.

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every participant, with an individualized elevator pitch for every player to give an idea of their production and/or projection. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte and NFLDraftScout.com, where appropriate.

Mac Hippenhammer

A former Penn State Nittany Lion, Hippenhammer showed up on campus in Oxford in 2020, and after an adjustment period, made contributions over two full seasons for the RedHawks. Hippenhammer was an all-MAC receiver in both seasons as a starter, finishing with 107 catches for 1,632 yards and 14 touchdowns over his career, including nine scores in 2022. Though slightly undersized, Hippenhammer was a physical receiver, often catching through contact.

Likely will be a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

10-yard split: 1.66 seconds

20-yard split: 2.57 seconds

Shuttle: 4.19 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.09 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

Broad jump: Nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Ryan McWood

A three-year starter at Miami, McWood battled through a COVID-shortened season and a medical redshirt in back-to-back seasons to lead the center of the RedHawks defense in 2022. His senior season was his best on record, finishing with an incredible 135 tackles, including six tackles-for-loss, four passes defensed and a fumble forced and recovered. Started alongside NFL prospect Ivan Pace Jr. in 2019, compiling 99 tackles and 5.5 TFLs, and 2020.

Likely projects as a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds

10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

20-yard split: 2.84 seconds

Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.26 seconds

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jaylen Walker

Jalen Walker is a rare sixth-year player who played all six seasons in one location, serving in various roles in Oxford since 2017. A former offensive scout teamer of the year, Walker eventually latched onto a spot starting role as a slot receiver, finishing with 98 receptions for 1,281 yards and eight touchdowns, with 2021 being his best statistical season (31 catches, 398 yards, four scores.)

Likely a camp or rookie invite.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-seven

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds

10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

20-yard split: 2.68 seconds

Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.01 seconds

Vertical jump: 32 inches

Broad jump: nine feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score: