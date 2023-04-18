2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Eastern Michigan Eagles

EMU welcomed over 60 pro scouts to their Pro Day workouts earlier in March, a record showing for a program which has been on the rise in recent seasons. It’s a vital showing for a program on the rise, especially since Eastern Michigan has the potential to get two players drafted in the NFL in the same season, a rarity for a program which does not have a lot of winning tradition.

The last time this happened was in 1977 when the Dolphins took offensive tackle Mark Carter and the Chargers took tight end Mark Stansik. Suffice to say it’s been awhile.

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every participant. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte’s numbers at RAS.football and DraftScout.com, where appropriate.

Richard Bates Jr.

Bates was a three-year contributor at Eastern Michigan, primarily playing at the center and guard spots for the Eagles after transferring in from Independence [KS] Community College, famously portrayed on the Netflix series “Last Chance U.” He was pretty effective in helping for the Eastern Michigan passing game, and was a key part of the interior line rotation.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 292 lbs.

292 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-eighth inches

32 and one-eighth inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.31 seconds

5.31 seconds 10-yard split: 1.76 seconds

1.76 seconds 20-yard split: 3.03 seconds

3.03 seconds Shuttle: 4.85 seconds

4.85 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.59 seconds

7.59 seconds Vertical jump: 26 inches

26 inches Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Brandon Benson

A transfer from Bucknell, Benson played in all 13 games for Eastern Michigan last year. He had 11 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles and one interception for the Eagles. Benson had a stellar career for the Bison, with Spring 2021 first-team all-Patriot League honors at defensive back and finishing his career there with over 200 tackles.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 194 lbs.

194 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-fourth inches

30 and one-fourth inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.88 seconds

4.88 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.80 seconds

2.80 seconds Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.71 seconds

7.71 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Hassan Beydoun

Beydoun had an impressive career at EMU considering his circumstances. Earning playtime immediately as a walk-on true freshman, Beydoun earned a scholarship at the end of the 2019 season— and a starting role in 2020. An undersized receiver with sure hands, he played in all 13 games last year, primarily in the slot. 2022 was a down year, as he caught 49 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns, but his best season was the prior one, where he collected second-team all-MAC honors with 1,015 yards and four touchdowns on 97 catches.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eight

five-foot-eight Weight: 176 lbs.

176 lbs. Arms: 29 and one-half inches

29 and one-half inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds

4.73 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.74 seconds

2.74 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.74 seconds

6.74 seconds Vertical jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jordan Crawford

Crawford was a contributor along the defensive line for three seasons after transferring in from Tyler Community College. He played in all games last year, with 17 solo tackles and 18 assists, with 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Finished EMU career with 74 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 295 lbs.

295 lbs. Arms: 29 and five-eighth inches

29 and five-eighth inches Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.49 seconds

5.49 seconds 10-yard split: 1.89 seconds

1.89 seconds 20-yard split: 3.13 seconds

3.13 seconds Shuttle: 5.06 seconds

5.06 seconds Three-cone drill: 8.29 seconds

8.29 seconds Vertical jump: 23 inches

23 inches Broad jump: eight feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Dylan Drummond

A five-year contributor who played in all but six games he was eligible for as an Eagle, Drummond was a key rotation receiver for vertical threat plays, with 25+ starts on his belt. His 2022 campaign saw him reel in 525 yards and three touchdowns on 33 catches in 10 games. Over his career, Drummond hauled in 183 receptions for 2,028 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 184 lbs.

184 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds

4.62 seconds 10-yard split: 1.67 seconds

1.67 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

4.42 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.1 seconds

7.1 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Gunnar Oakes

Oakes is another five-year contributor for the Eagles, with his best season coming this past year, when he played in 12 games and had 279 yards receiving on 27 receptions, though it should be noted his role primarily had him blocking. Finished EMU career with 56 receptions for 621 yards and two touchdowns.

Oakes was drafted to the USFL’s Michigan Panthers in their Amateur Entry Draft in early March, and could opt to go there right away instead of waiting for an opportunity at the NFL level.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 252 lbs.

252 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-eighth inches

31 and three-eighth inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.94 seconds

4.94 seconds 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds

1.69 seconds 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds

2.84 seconds Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

4.38 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.98 seconds

6.98 seconds Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

30.5 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Taylor Powell

Powell was a transfer from Troy by way of Missouri, coming in after the departure of former starter Preston Hutchinson to Chattanooga. It was a back-and-forth tenure in Ypsilanti, but Powell had an impressive stretch of performance in 2022 to help lead the Eagles to a historic season. Last year, he averaged 234.6 passing yards per game and had a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio (16 scores to eight turnovers), while completing 65 percent of his passes.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 202 lbs.

202 lbs. Arms: 29 inches

29 inches Hands: 9 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds

4.91 seconds 10-yard split: 1.74 seconds

1.74 seconds 20-yard split: 2.81 seconds

2.81 seconds Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.32 seconds

7.32 seconds Vertical jump: 26.5 inches

26.5 inches Broad jump: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

Jose Ramirez

Ramirez was amongst the best edge rushers in the country in 2022, finishing as an All-American after a 12-sack, 19.5 tackle-for-loss season in 11 games played. Ramirez also blew up the East-West Shrine Game and NFL Combine sessions, accelerating his already ascendant trajectory.

He has good vision and the ability to quickly locate the ball. He’s not bendy, but makes up for it with burst and sheer power to get around blocks. One of his weaknesses is that he doesn’t do well against bigger blockers, due to being undersized. He’s not projected to be an elite player due to his age, but if he builds up his strength, he could be a decent player with a defined role at the pro level.

Likely a Day 3 NFL Draft pick.

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 242 lbs.

242 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-fourth inches

32 and three-fourth inches Hands: 8 and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds

4.73 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds

2.64 seconds Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

4.42 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.1 seconds

7.1 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Sidy Sow

Sidy Sow will likely get drafted because of his on-field performance both this season and during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game and NFL Combine circuit, but personally, I think he should get drafted for his cool name.

Last year, he played and started in 12 games, allowing 13 QB hurries, three QB hits and two sacks.

His strengths are that he has pretty good size and good discipline. He has decent run blocking ability and can move upfield quickly and set up blocks in space. One of his weaknesses is that he is susceptible to speed rushers and he tends to slip off blocks against bigger defenders. He could be a project for a team who wants to run the ball early and often.

Likely a Day 3 NFL Draft pick.

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 323 lbs.

323 lbs. Arms: 33 and five-eighth inches

33 and five-eighth inches Hands: 20 and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds

5.09 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds

2.64 seconds Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

4.42 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.1 seconds

7.1 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Russell Vaden IV

A reserve safety who struggled with injuries throughout his five years in Ypsilanti, Vaden finishes his career with 51 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Was slated to be a starter in the 2020 COVID season and on pace for impressive numbers prior to a season-ending injury with 13 tackles in two games.

2021 was his best statistical season, with three picks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery, while 2022 saw him reach his highest tackle numbers (18.)

Likely a camp invitation or spring football signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 213 lbs.

213 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.74 seconds

4.74 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

4.32 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.35 seconds

7.35 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

Relative Athletic Score: