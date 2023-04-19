2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ohio Bobcats

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every participant, with an individualized elevator pitch for every player to give an idea of their production and/or projection. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte’s numbers at RAS.football and DraftScout.com, where appropriate.

(Note: offensive lineman Hagan Meservy did not work out at Pro Day due to an elbow injury, and is therefore unlisted.)

James Bostic

James Bostic was one of the Bobcats’ most unique players in 2022, becoming a versatile weapon for Kurtis Rourke down the division title run stretch. Capable of playing receiver, tight end and H-back, the former Vanderbilt Commodore finished the 2022 season with 21 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The raw numbers are admittedly small, but context is important here. His use was much different than that of fellow Power Five transfer Sam Wiglusz, but his role was very important; he averaged 20.3 yards per catch, showing himself to be capable of being a true vertical threat. Helping his case is his Relative Athletic Score, which was over eight points (on a scale of 10) at three different positions.

Likely will be a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Vanderbilt Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 233 lbs.

233 lbs. Arms: 32 and five-eighth inches

32 and five-eighth inches Hands: 9 and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Vanderbilt Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

1.62 seconds 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds

2.57 seconds Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.38 seconds

7.38 seconds Vertical jump: 39 inches

39 inches Broad jump: 11 feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score (at receiver, tight end and H-back)

Grid View James Bostic’s Relative Atheltic Score as a wide receiver Kent Lee Platte

James Bostic’s Relative Athletic Score as a tight end Kent Lee Platte

James Bostic’s Relative Athletic Score as a fullback Kent Lee Platte

Kai Caesar

Kai Caesar proved to be a leader in his time at Ohio, plugging in the all-important run gap in the interior of the defensive line. An undersized defensive tackle with a big motor who played four different positions in high school, Caesar was a five-year contributor for the Bobcats, finishing his career with 86 tackles for 11 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks.

His marquee season was this past year, where 12.5 of his 29 total tackles resulted in a loss of yards thanks to seven TFLs and 5.5 sacks. A team captain for two years and a MAC Honor Roll selection, Caesar is a great locker room presence any team would love to have.

Likely projects as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 318 lbs.

318 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-fourth inches

31 and three-fourth inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.14 seconds

5.14 seconds 10-yard split: 1.85 seconds

1.85 seconds 20-yard split: 2.96 seconds

2.96 seconds Shuttle: 4.95 seconds

4.95 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.81 seconds

7.81 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Tariq Drake

Tariq Drake was a five-year contributor for the Bobcats, getting his start primarily on special teams as a reserve cornerback before bursting onto the scene in 2021 as a free safety, with a campaign which earned him third-team all-MAC honors for a 48 tackle, three interception effort.

2022 saw similar production, finishing with 51 tackles for four passes defensed and three interceptions en route to another third-team all-MAC selection. An instinctual player with good cover skills, Drake was also unafraid of contact, rarely missing on attempts. He’s a high-effort player who can make up for physical limitations with decent speed and football IQ.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-even

six-foot-even Weight: 186 lbs.

186 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: 8 and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65seconds

1.65seconds 20-yard split: 2.61 seconds

2.61 seconds Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.96 seconds

6.96 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Alvin Floyd

Alvin Floyd is a Bobcat through and through; a five-year contributor at safety who played in all 52 games he was eligible for, Floyd was a locker room leader whose play at strong safety set the tone in the defensive backfield.

A starter over his final two seasons for the Green and White, Floyd finished the 2022 campaign with 74 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and two sacks, with an interception and five passes defensed. His raw numbers aren’t promising, but he does have decent burst which has helped put him in position for several plays in his career.

Likely will be a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-10

five-foot-10 Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 29 and one-half inches

29 and one-half inches Hands: 8 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds

4.61 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

4.46 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.01 seconds

7.01 seconds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Julian Ross

Julian Ross had an up-and-down career at Ohio, but when he was on, he was an eager contributor who gave the ‘Cats a unique piece for their offensive gameplan. Ross missed a majority or all of 2018, 2020 and 2021 due to injuries or redshirt, but when he was on the field, he was a contributor as a primary change-of-pace back— and was voted a team captain three years in a row despite his injuries.

His best season on record was his freshman campaign in 2017, when he ran for three touchdowns on 56 carries for 241 yards. Ross averaged 4.1 yards per carry on his healthy runs, and also serviced as an excellent returner, with two touchdowns and an average return of 29 yards.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 210 lbs.

210 lbs. Arms: 30 and five-eighth inches

30 and five-eighth inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds

4.81 seconds 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

1.77 seconds 20-yard split: 2.76 seconds

2.76 seconds Shuttle: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds

7.51 seconds Vertical jump: 37 inches

37 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch

Relative Athletic Score:

Zach Sanders

Zach Sanders was an immediate impact transfer from FCS Missouri State, who finished fifth on the team in tackles (61) as a cornerback, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack, while tying for the team lead in interceptions (3) with Tariq Drake.

At Missouri State, Sanders was a team captain in the 2020-21 season who had registered as a reserve back since 2018, registering 23 tackles and four pass break-ups in 2021 as a starter.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 30 inches

30 inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.83 seconds

6.83 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score: