2023 NFL Draft Prospect Reports: Toledo Rockets

The Toledo Rockets played host to 31 NFL teams on March 20th for their annual Pro Day. It was the last shot for a number of former Rockets to impress scouts after securing the MAC Title.

Last year, a pair of Toledo players earned the right to get drafted in the fifth round. This year, Toledo has a few more former athletes who have the opportunity to have their NFL dreams come true.

Here, we’ve compiled the respective players’ measurements, projections, and Relative Athletic Scores. Each player will have an elevator pitch of their time at UT. All measurements are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte over at RAS.football and DraftScout.com, when appropriate.

Desjuan Johnson

The man with the best shot of hearing his name called in this year’s draft, Desjuan Johnson, has a whole lot of experience under his belt. Through five years, Johnson appeared in 88 games, including three bowl games and last year’s MAC Championship.

In total, Johnson racked up 210 tackles, 45.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, an interception, and a pair of forced fumbles. Each year, he accounted for at least one sack and three TFLs. As good as he’s been in his entire career, the last two years have been a notch above. In his 27 appearances, Johnson tallied 135 tackles, 29 TFLs, 10 sacks, an interception, and those two forced fumbles. You can get the full scouting report here.

He’s projected to go in the 7th Round or become a priority UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two and one-eighth

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds

Relative Athletic Score:

Dyontae Johnson

Unrelated to Desjuan, Dyontae Johnson made a name for himself this past couple of years with a break-out performance as the Rockets’ second-leading tackler in 2022. Across his five seasons with Toledo, Johnson appeared in a whopping 54 games which includes 11 in his true freshman season.

After bursting onto the scene in 2021 with 86 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks, an interception, and four pass break-ups, he took it to another level in 2022. In total, Johnson accounted for 109 tackles, another eight tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. This past season, he recorded double-digit tackles on five separate occasions and was a big part of the Rockets’ MAC Title.

Will likely be a camp invite or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two and one-eighth

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds

Relative Athletic Score:

Jamal Hines

In keeping with a trend of a lot of Toledo prospects, Jamal Hines has a whole lot of football under his belt. In his five years with the Rockets, Hines appeared in 56 games including 11 (10 starts) in his true freshman season. Hines has been a stallwart for the Toledo defense and has been a playmaker since day one.

Across his career, Hines accounted for 277 tackles, 47 TFLs, 21.5 sacks, three interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown), 16 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. Hines has been an incredibly productive player for the Rockets over the past two years, tallying 25 TFLs and 26.0 sacks. Twice in his career, Hines terrorized quarterbacks to the tune of three sacks (2022 Buffalo, 2021 Bowling Green).

Will likely be a camp invite or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one and three-quarters

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.77 seconds

Relative Athletic Score:

Jamal Turner

After biding his time for five years, 2022 was Jamal Turner’s time to shine. Between his true freshman year in 2017 (where he redshirted) and 2021, Turner managed 199 yards and a touchdown off of just 17 receptions.

In 2022 as TE1, Turner went above and beyond his career marks with 378 yards and eight touchdowns off of 29 receptions. He started off the year strong with a three-catch, 87-yard, one-touchdown day. In the middle of the season, Turner managed to score at least once per game for five straight games. In total, seven of his eight touchdowns came in that eight-game stretch.

The change of pace in his role did him good, and an impressive Hula Bowl performance got him some looks from NFL clubs, which invited him in for Top 30 visits.

Will likely be a priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four and three-quarter

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds

Relative Athletic Score:

Nate Givhan

After sitting out his freshman year to redshirt, Nate Givhan appeared in 47 games across his career. His first big showing was in 2019 where Givhan notched 39 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 3.0 sacks across his 11 games. As was with most, 2020 was a down year but Givhan finished his career with a pair of solid years as an edge rusher/linebacker.

Despite the loss to Western Michigan, Givhan had a season-best six tackles with a pair of TFLs and a pair of sacks. In total, the veteran pass rusher ended up with 98 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 13 sacks, an interception, a pass deflection, a fumble recover, and four forced fumbles across five years of playing time.

Will likely be a camp invite or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one and three-eighths

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds

Relative Athletic Score:

Kelvin Ateman Jr.

Kelvin Ateman, Jr. spent six years in the Toledo program as a reserve offensive lineman. After redshirting his first year, Ateman appeared in a total of 15 games, notching one start back in 2018.

Will likely be a camp invite or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.61 seconds

Relative Athletic Score: