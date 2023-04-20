2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Northern Illinois Huskies

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every participant, with an elevator pitch of their time in DeKalb. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte and NFLDraftScout.com.

Izayah Green-May

Green-May, a transfer linebacker from Wisconsin, found playing time as part of the defensive end rotation at NIU in his single season in DeKalb after four years of service as a reserve linebacker in Madison.

Green-May finished the 2022 campaign with 34 tackles, including five tackles-for-loss and two sacks over 12 contests, while also picking up two fumble recoveries. He has intriguing length, prototypical size and decent agility skills which could all get him a look at the next level despite his limited reps. The team who picks him up at the next level will have to decide if he’s an open end or outside backer early on in his development.

Likely projects as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 247 lbs.

247 lbs. Arms: 33 and one-eighth inches

33 and one-eighth inches Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.81 seconds

2.81 seconds Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

4.38 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.08 seconds

7.08 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score (as both defensive end and linebacker)

Grid View Izayah Green-May’s Relative Athletic Score as a defensive end Kent Lee Platte

Izayah Green-May’s Relative Athletic Score as a linebacker Kent Lee Platte

Michael Kennedy

Another defensive end/linebacker prospect the Huskies graduated this season, Michael Kennedy made the transition from high school running back in 2018. By the end of his five years in DeKalb, Kennedy found his way into a starting role, which he earned in the 2021 season.

2022 was Kennedy’s best as a Huskie, with 32 tackles, including 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks. The raw tackle numbers were lower compared the season prior (44 total), but Kennedy found more ways to finish as a pass rush specialist, collecting 1.5 more TFLs and 4.5 more sacks.

He’s not an orthodox size to play the edge as a professional, which means he’ll likely be a linebacker, but some teams who emphasize creating speed mismatches at the ends could show interest in him.

Likely projects as a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 230 lbs.

230 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-eighth inches

30 and three-eighth inches Hands: 8 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

4.66 seconds 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

1.72 seconds 20-yard split: 2.72 seconds

2.72 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.21 seconds

7.21 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inche

Relative Athletic Score (as both a linebacker and defensive end)

Grid View Michael Kennedy’s Relative Athletic Score as a linebacker Kent Lee Platte

Michael Kennedy’s Relative Athletic Score as a defensive end Kent Lee Platte

Kyle Pugh

Kyle Pugh has been around the block a time or two. The eighth-year senior has recorded tackles against several multi-year starters in the NFL, including top 10 draft picks TJ Hockenson and Zach Wilson, and first started his NIU career in 2016 as a redshirt freshman.

He finished the 2022 campaign with 55 tackles, including two tackles-for-loss as a rotational linebacker. His best full-season campaign was in his redshirt junior season in 2018, when he had 106 tackles (63 solo), with five tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. Pugh earned second-team all-MAC honors for his efforts that season, his only one where he landed on the postseason rosters.

Pugh’s professional options are extremely limited; he has a checkered injury past, missing parts or all of three full seasons with injuries to his arms and knees. (Even the sensational 2018 season saw him miss games.) His age will also be an issue, as he’ll be 26 years old on Draft Day.

For him to reach the professional levels and stick on a roster after all the obstacles and strife he went through in his career would be a testament to his character, which we profiled prior to the start of this season.

Likely a camp invitation/tryout or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 241 lbs.

241 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches

31 and one-quarter inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds

5.04 seconds 10-yard split: 2.89 seconds

2.89 seconds 20-yard split: 1.75 seconds

1.75 seconds Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.84 seconds

7.84 seconds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet

Relative Athletic Score:

Cole Tucker

Cole Tucker was a reliable receiving option at both the highest highs and lowest lows fopr his hometown NIU program over the last five seasons.

Capable of playing in the slot and on the outside, Tucker finished the 2022 campaign with career highs in receptions (45), yards (632) and touchdowns (four), while also logging a career-long reception (70 yards) and tying his career high in yards per reception (14.0, also reached in 2019 and 2021.)

Tucker’s game relies on excellent route running, creating separation and solid hands, which makes him an interesting option as a tall slot receiver at the pro level. His footwork is excellent, with decent agility rates making up for his lack of vertical speed. A 37-inch vert certainly makes a good case for him as well, allowing him to gather some passes which other similarly-built receivers might be unable to get to.

Tucker also has kick and punt return experience and logged over 300 special teams snaps in his career, which could make him valuable as a developmental prospect in the right offense. Tucker has already had a Top 30 visit with Green Bay and a local day visit with Chicago, so there’s certainly interest out there.

Likely projects as a priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 193 lbs.

193 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-eighth inches

30 and three-eighth inches Hands: 8 and five-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.76 seconds

2.76 seconds Shuttle: 4.23 seconds

4.23 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.91 seconds

6.91 seconds Vertical jump: 37 inches

37 inches Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jordan White

Jordan White is another graduate transfer to NIU, having joined the Huskies after three years of service at FCS Youngstown State.

In his lone season in DeKalb, White played in 10 games, finishing with 37 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and an interception as part of the defensive backfield rotation. In 2021 at YSU, White managed to clinch a starting role, pulling in 51 tackles, a TFL, three interceptions and seven passes defensed in eight contests.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 199 lbs.

199 lbs. Arms: 30 and five-eighth inches

30 and five-eighth inches Hands: 8 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds

4.85 seconds 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds

1.66 seconds 20-yard split: 2.82 seconds

2.82 seconds Shuttle: 4.51 seconds

4.51 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds

7.03 seconds Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

28.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, three inches

Relative Athletic Score: