2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State held their Pro Day workouts on March 15 in front of an assembled crowd of pro scouts, with seven former Flashes taking part in the activities to try and land on professional rosters for next season.

Below, we’ve assembled measurements, draft projections and Relative Athletic Scores of every participant, with an individualized elevator pitch for every player to give an idea of their production and/or projection. All numbers are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte’s numbers at RAS.football and DraftScout.com, where appropriate.

Nico Bolden

Nico Bolden blazed onto the scene for Kent State in 2021, transferring in from New Mexico after spending three seasons in Albuquerque as a reserve safety. He made an immediate impact, coming up as a primary playmaker for the Kent State backfield in their 2021 title hunt, with 85 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The 2022 campaign saw a slight regression in the playmaking stats, but he showed a lot of improvement in the tackling department, collecting 102 stops (63 solo).

Likely a priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 208 lbs.

208 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-eights inches

30 and three-eights inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds

4.44 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds

2.57 seconds Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

4.32 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

7.02 seconds Vertical jump: 41 inches

41 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score (as both a strong safety and linebacker):

Raymond James

Kent State’s receiving corps was primarily dominated by the First Team All-MAC duo of Dante Cephas and Devontez Walker last fall. Still, Raymond James made a name for himself with a recurring role as possession receiver in the offense. One of many skill position cogs in a dynamic up-tempo offense, James tied for fourth on the Golden Flashes with 13 receptions, complemented by a personal-best 97 yards in the season.

But where James made the most significant impact was on special teams. As Kent State’s primary punt returner, he fielded nine punts for 31 yards last year. James — a sixth-year senior in 2022 — is an all-around athlete with experience as a return specialist, wide receiver, running back, and defensive back, dating back to his high school days.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-10

five-foot-10 Weight: 178 lbs.

178 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-eighth inches

30 and one-eighth inches Hands: 9 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds

4.98 seconds 10-yard split: 1.67 seconds

1.67 seconds 20-yard split: 2.82 seconds

2.82 seconds Shuttle: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds

7.34 seconds Vertical jump: 27 inches

27 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Kris Leach

Kent State’s offense under Sean Lewis wasn’t renowned for heavy tight end usage, but Kris Leach proved to be a reliable blocker with a solid set of hands when inserted into the lineup. The 6’5”, 252 pound tight end possesses a near-identical frame to the NFL’s premier tight ends such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, which could intrigue teams despite his limited utilization in the “Flash Fast” offensive scheme.

Leach caught eight passes for 94 yards in 2022, sustaining similar production to his seven-reception, 93-yard campaign in 2021. The former Western Kentucky transfer best represented himself in the MAC as a blocker, paving the way for Kent State to finish third in the FBS in rushing in 2021 — a season where he saw eight starts.

Likely a UDFA or camp invitation.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 252 lbs.

252 lbs. Arms: 33 and one-quarter inches

33 and one-quarter inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.9 seconds

4.9 seconds 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds

1.66 seconds 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds

2.62 seconds Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.39 seconds

7.39 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: nine feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Marvin Pierre

Marvin Pierre is a curious prospect who took advantage of his COVID year to try and make a name for himself at the FBS level after a one-year stint at FCS Murray State.

The former JUCO product landed at Kent State in 2021, and he immediately took advantage, as his unique speed and explosion was a great fit with KSU’s exotic defensive look. Pierre roved between a hybrid safety and linebacker, finishing with 149 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick-six over two seasons. Pierre made an impression at the Hula Bowl as an outside linebacker, and could be on teams’ radars as a project player. His Relative Athletic Score is elite, with especially excellent explosion and speed ratings, indicating a potentially long career if he can stick to a roster.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 222 lbs.

222 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Hands: 9 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

1.59 seconds 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds

2.57 seconds Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

4.25 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.31 seconds

7.31 seconds Vertical jump: 40.5 inches

40.5 inches Broad jump: 11 feet, one inch

Relative Athletic Score:

Saivon Taylor-Davis

One of Kent State’s areas of improvement from 2021 to 2022 was the formidability of the defensive line and the ability to generate a pass rush. Part of this trend could be attributed to the development of Saivon Taylor-Davis, who led Kent State in sacks with 7.5 a season ago. The former JUCO star adapted swimmingly to the FBS level, generating 55 tackles across two seasons with the Golden Flashes.

He forced a pair of fumbles last season and broke up two passes at the line of scrimmage, wrapping up his first FBS season as a full-time starter in promising fashion. At 228 pounds, his relative size compared to NFL defensive linemen likely forces him to transition to outside linebacker as he embarks on this journey to the professional level.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 228 lbs.

228 lbs. Arms: 33 and one-quarter inches

33 and one-quarter inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.88 seconds

4.88 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.77 seconds

2.77 seconds Shuttle: 4.48 seconds

4.48 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.23 seconds

7.23 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Juan Wallace

Juan Wallace was one of several Syracuse transfers to find a new home at Kent State during the Sean Lewis era. Wallace made the transition from the ACC to the MAC during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season and made his debut against Texas A&M for the 2021 opener. Wallace did not shy away from premier opponents, as he made three collegiate starts and two were against the likes of Georgia and Oklahoma.

Wallace was a backup linebacker in a Kent State defense which primarily ran concepts with 3-man fronts during his time there. He played the role as a SAM outside linebacker, generating 23 tackles and two tackles for loss across two seasons with the Golden Flashes.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 219 lbs.

219 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: 9 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds

4.63 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.26 seconds

4.26 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.05 seconds

7.05 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score (note: RAS.football lists Juan as “Julian.”)

Zayin West

Zayin West landed on the All-MAC Third Team last November, recognized for his efforts in manning the defensive end spot with 4.5 sacks and a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss. West was one of Kent State’s longest-tenured contributors, generating a 50-tackle season as early as 2019. The Virginia native finally hung up his college uniform after a productive six years with the Golden Flashes, dating back to 2017.

West took major strides as a pass rusher every year and also caused a fair share of havoc with four forced fumbles over the course of his career.

Likely a camp invitation or spring league signing.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 273 lbs.

273 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds

5.15 seconds 10-yard split: 1.79 seconds

1.79 seconds 20-yard split: 2.93 seconds

2.93 seconds Shuttle: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.5 seconds

7.5 seconds Vertical jump: 27.5 inches

27.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score: