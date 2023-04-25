2023 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan typically is one of the best-performing MAC programs in the NFL Draft process. In the previous seven drafts, the Broncos funneled 11 of their alumni into draft selections, and they wield the most-recent top five pick of any MAC school — Corey Davis, 2017.

Western Michigan sent a second-rounder to the professional level last April when Skyy Moore was chosen 54th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Roughly nine months after getting settled in Kansas City, Moore already etched his name into franchise history by scoring the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.

After witnessing its lone draft pick succeed on the grandest stage of the sport of football, what does Western Michigan have to offer this year? The Broncos were denied of any NFL Draft Combine invites, but Kalamazoo still offers several talented prospects. They held their annual Pro Day on March 13 where 13 former Broncos tested their measurements, speed, strength, and explosiveness in front of a myriad of NFL scouts.

Zaire Barnes, OLB

Zaire Barnes earned two All-MAC selections at Western Michigan. After earning a Second Team nod in 2021, he returned for his senior year and garnered a well-deserving First Team honor. Barnes dominated on all fronts with 93 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, eight pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries in a memorable final campaign.

Despite the lack of an NFL Combine invite, Barnes engaged NFL scouts with his remarkable Pro Day numbers and also received the opportunity to make his mark at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January. Barnes thrived in the opportunity with a game-high six tackles in addition to a 26-yard interception — bolstering his stock into a potential day three selection.

Likely a priority free agent or UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 233 lbs

233 lbs Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

1.57 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.27 seconds

4.27 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

7.02 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 3 inches

10 feet, 3 inches Bench: 20 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Bryce Bouwens, LS

Earning an NFL gig as a long snapper is a difficult task, considering the scarce amount of professional long snappers and the impressive length of their respective careers. And long snapper careers should only increase in length as the NFL implements measures to protect them from being hurdled or blocked.

Bryce Bouwens is vying for an exclusive NFL long snapper opportunity after five consecutive years of manning Western Michigan’s special teams unit.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 237 lbs

237 lbs Arms: 30 1/8 inches

30 1/8 inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

Shuttle: 4.68 seconds

4.68 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.48 seconds

Relative Athletic Score:

Warren Dabney, DT

Warren Dabney transferred from FCS program VMI and instantly became one of the key cogs of Western Michigan’s defensive line. In his only season suiting up in Kalamazoo, Dabney contributed 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The 2022 full-time starter collected four tackles or more on four occasions last fall, including in his FBS debut against Michigan State.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 313 lbs

313 lbs Arms: 32 5/8 inches

32 5/8 inches Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.50 seconds

5.50 seconds 10-yard split: 1.83 seconds

1.83 seconds 20-yard split: 3.12 seconds

3.12 seconds Shuttle: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.95 seconds

7.95 seconds Vertical jump: 27 inches

27 inches Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches

8 feet, 7 inches Bench: 31 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Dylan Deatherage, OG

Western Michigan has built a reputation of sending viable linemen to the NFL Draft. Four of the Broncos’ 11 picks since 2016 manned the offensive line in Kalamazoo — the most recent being Dylan Deatherage’s former teammate Jaylon Moore.

Deatherage joined the Broncos in 2017, the offseason succeeding the program’s iconic Cotton Bowl season. He elevated into full-time starter status during the abbreviated 2020 season, but maintained his role as a starting right guard through 2022. The potent run blocked paved gaps for 1,000-yard rusher Sean Tyler in consecutive seasons, and his pro day numbers should only work wonders for his stock — considering his Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks 81st among 1,324 guards from 1987 to 2023, per RAS creator Kent Lee Platte.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’5”

6’5” Weight: 302 lbs

302 lbs Arms: 32 3/8 inches

32 3/8 inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.10 seconds

5.10 seconds 10-yard split: 1.75 seconds

1.75 seconds 20-yard split: 2.99 seconds

2.99 seconds Shuttle: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.69 seconds

7.69 seconds Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

28.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

9 feet, 8 inches Bench: 28 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Bricen Garner, SS

Bricen Garner launched his college career among the hills of Pittsburgh. After three years and six starts with the Panthers in the ACC, Garner redirected his path to Kalamazoo, where he became an instant starter. He qualified for First Team All-MAC status in 2020 with 45 tackles and four pass breakups in a 6-game span.

Garner’s production was somewhat halted in 2021 due to injury, but the strong safety rebounded for a solid showing in 2022. He posted 69 tackles (fifth on the team), broke up four passes, and secured two interceptions while starting all 12 games for the Broncos. On the penultimate possession of his college career, Garner sealed a victory over eventual MAC champion Toledo with the final of his three interceptions during his Western Michigan stint.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 177 lbs

177 lbs Arms: 31 1/8 inches

31 1/8 inches Hands: 8 7/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

4.68 seconds 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

1.59 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.29 seconds

4.29 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.97 seconds

6.97 seconds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet

Relative Athletic Score:

Austin Hence, TE

Austin Hence transferred from Division II program Mercyhurst in February 2021 after Mercyhurst did not compete in the 2020 season. His last on-field action transpired at the Division II level where he corralled 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. The year prior, Hence posted 25 receptions, 367 yards, and two touchdowns.

Despite a lack of playing time at the FBS level, Hence tested his skills at pro day on March 13 and posted respectable scores in the speed department.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 230 lbs

230 lbs Arms: 32 3/4 inches

32 3/4 inches Hands: 9 5/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds

1.60 seconds 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds

2.68 seconds Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

7.14 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches

9 feet, 10 inches Bench: 16 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Dorian Jackson, CB

A star at the FCS level, Dorian Jackson quickly translated his success to the Mid-American Conference. In his first year with Western Michigan, the cornerback blanketed receivers to the tune of 12 pass breakups — good for second in the MAC — in addition to a pair of interceptions. Jackson leveraged those numbers into a Second Team All-MAC honor, and he capped off that spectacular campaign with a pick in the Quick Lane Bowl win over Nevada.

In 2022, Jackson reset his single-season best to 41 tackles, while adding two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups to his stat-line. Like fellow draft hopeful Bricen Garner, Jackson recorded an interception in his final collegiate game — an upset win over Toledo on senior day.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 180 lbs

180 lbs Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds

4.61 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.72 seconds

2.72 seconds Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

4.41 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds

7.34 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

9 feet, 7 inches Bench: 15 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

La’Darius Jefferson, RB

La’Darius Jefferson is a Michigander through and through. Jefferson attended Muskegon High School and stayed in the Mitten for college when committing to Michigan State. After two years of donning Spartan colors (with significant playing time as a true freshman in 2018), Jefferson completed the in-state transfer to Western Michigan.

At 6’1”, 238 pounds, Jefferson served as the power back in the Broncos’ rotating backfield. He averaged over 100 rushing yards per game in a shortened 2020 season, contributing to a Western Michigan offense which ranked top 10 in scoring. Jefferson then totaled 836 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 on a top 20 FBS rushing offense. His production dipped in 2022 as he missed half the season due to a suspension stemming from an arrest warrant.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 236 lbs

236 lbs Arms: 31 1/2 inches

31 1/2 inches Hands: 9 5/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.99 seconds

4.99 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.87 seconds

2.87 seconds Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.42 seconds

7.42 seconds Vertical jump: 27.5 inches

27.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Thiago Kapps, K

Thiago Kapps served as Western Michigan’s primary placekicker in 2019 and 2020. Kapps connected on 10-of-15 field goals in 2019 and drained 4-of-7 in 2020, calculating to a career percentage of 63.6. As far as extra points, the Brazil native sunk 93.4 percent.

His final made collegiate field goal was his only 50-yarder at Western Michigan, transpiring in a 30-27 loss to Ball State in December 2020. Since that game, Kapps’ on-field action was limited to one kickoff in the 2021 season opener.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 190 lbs

190 lbs Arms: 30 1/2 inches

30 1/2 inches Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

Shuttle: 4.46 seconds

4.46 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.23 seconds

7.23 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Nick Mihalic, P/PK/KOS

Nick Mihalic’s time as Western Michigan’s punter dates back to 2018. Last season, 13 of his 69 punting attempts traveled at least 50 yards and he landed 11 inside opponents’ 20-yard line. He finished 2022 with a punting average of 42.1 yards, slightly trailing his career-best of 43.0 in 2021.

In addition to punting duties, Mihalic dipped his foot in the water as a placekicker and kickoff specialist. He drained 9-of-11 field goals and 11-of-14 extra points as Western Michigan’s leader in field goal attempts in 2021. Mihalic also handled kickoff duties throughout his time in brown and gold.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 193 lbs

193 lbs Arms: 29 3/8 inches

29 3/8 inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

4.68 seconds 10-yard split: 1.67 seconds

1.67 seconds 20-yard split: 2.76 seconds

Relative Athletic Score:

Corvin Moment, ILB

Corvin Moment arrived at Western Michigan as early as 2017 and became an instant contributor the moment he shed his redshirt in 2018. Moment missed the majority of the 2019 season but he enters the NFL Draft with four seasons of starting experience under his belt — two where he earned an All-MAC selection.

Moment was Western Michigan’s top pass rusher from the linebacker position over the last several years. He recorded 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss last fall, as well as 3.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in his penultimate year. Moment was also an aggressive tackler with a MAC-best three forced fumbles during the 2021 season. He finished his college career with 239 tackles as an accomplished linebacker in Kalamazoo.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’0”

6’0” Weight: 239 lbs

239 lbs Arms: 31 3/8 inches

31 3/8 inches Hands: 9 3/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.01 seconds

5.01 seconds 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds

1.70 seconds 20-yard split: 2.92 seconds

2.92 seconds Shuttle: 4.54 seconds

4.54 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.07 seconds

7.07 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 5 inches

9 feet, 5 inches Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Gio Vonne Sanders, SS

Gio Vonne Sanders arrived at Western Michigan in 2022 after beginning his college career at St. Francis (PA). With established safeties including Bricen Garner and Delano Ware operating in the secondary, Sanders’ playing time was limited last season.

He recorded two tackles in the season opener at Michigan State and notched two additional tackles for the remainder of the season. Most of his snaps were logged in the special teams department.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’8”

5’8” Weight: 175 lbs

175 lbs Arms: 28 7/8 inches

28 7/8 inches Hands: 8 7/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.80 seconds

4.80 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds

2.71 seconds Shuttle: 4.40 seconds

4.40 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.23 seconds

7.23 seconds Vertical jump: 35 inches

35 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

9 feet, 7 inches Bench: 17 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Delano Ware, SS

Big Ten country was home for Delano Ware when he first graduated high school. Ware played three seasons and earned a handful of starts at Illinois, playing alongside premier 2023 NFL Draft talent Devon Witherspoon and Jartavius Martin.

Ware transferred to Western Michigan and became a full-fledged starter in the MAC last season, watching all his numbers ascend to career-bests. He tallied 65 tackles as a run-stopping oriented safety, registering a season-high nine in the finale against Toledo. Ware also picked off a pair of passes last year including a 97-yard pick six against FCS foe New Hampshire.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’0”

6’0” Weight: 190 lbs

190 lbs Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 9 3/8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.67 seconds

1.67 seconds 20-yard split: 2.72 seconds

2.72 seconds Shuttle: 4.39 seconds

4.39 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds

7.22 seconds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet

10 feet Bench: 13 reps

Relative Athletic Score: