Thomas Incoom signs with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent

Friday evening confirmed the end of a long journey for Stone Mountain, Georgia’s Thomas Incoom, as the Denver Broncos signed the promising edge rusher as an undrafted free agent on Saturday evening.

The news was first reported by his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, via Twitter.

Incoom, a native Ghanian, emigrated to the United States as a pre-teen, with his family ultimately settling in Georgia. Incoom was initially on a soccer track, but was convinced to join Stone Mountain’s football team as a placekicker.

Incoom wound up transitioning to tight end before his senior year, earning two stars from 247Sports before committing to Division II Valdosta State. The COVID cancellation of lower division football in 2020 gave Incoom an opportunity to pursue other options, and Central Michigan offered him a scholarship to move up north.

It worked out fairly well, to say the least.

Incoom was an explosive pass rusher for the Chippewas in his two seasons in the Maroon and Gold, finishing his career with 84 total tackles for 27 tackles-for-loss, 15.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. When his Division II stats from Valdosta State are taken into account, Incoom finishes his four years of college football with an astounding 145 tackles for 44.5 TFLs and 28.5 sacks, adding upon an already impressive career.

Incoom played at the top of his game in both divisions, being named to the first-team all-Gulf South defensive line in his only season as a starter in 2019, and earning first-team all-MAC defensive line honors in 2022, putting himself in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year.

Incoom is an insanely fast speed rusher from the edge, with elite speed and agility scores, which help make up for him being slightly undersized. His first step has proven difficult for many opponents to keep up with, and his high motor and great use of his long arms as leverage has allowed him to bend and break from blocks to pursue the backfield with aplomb at the collegiate level.

His Senior Bowl performance was indicative of the type of player he could be at the professional level, showing up with five tackles, a TFL and a sack on the day, with his Combine performance more or less confirming his measurements and play archetype.

At the professional level, Incoom will likely compete to be a special teams contributor initially, which he should adapt to right away with how quick and tenacious he is on the field. If Incoom reaches his potential, Denver will be getting a great pass-rush specialist who can set the edge as an open end. He’ll have some work to do on being a more well-rounded lineman, especially in pass coverage should the Broncos employ him as an outside linebacker, but he’s shown flashes in the run game which indicate he can figure it out.

The Broncos will look to make a playoff push with the expensive contract of Russell Wilson hanging over the cap, so cheap help at premium spots is a must. Thankfully for Incoom, there seems to be an open competition, as everyone on the depth chart except Zach Allen were part of an NFL practice squad to end the 2022 campaign. Making the 53-man roster here is a very real possibility for the former first-team all-MAC end.

