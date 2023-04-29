 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft Coverage: Mid-American Conference Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The night is still young for former MAC players looking for a professional home after one of the most successful draft weekends for the conference in recent memory.

By James H. Jimenez and Steve Helwick
/ new
NFL: JUL 27 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

It was another productive year for former MAC stars getting drafted in the NFL, as seven players heard their names called, with all of them getting signed on Saturday afternoon.

In case you missed any of our in-depth analysis of any of those prospects, or want to catch up on who is available from the MAC for pro teams, please check out this link.

But the night isn’t over just yet!

There’s still a lot of action left to be had tonight, as dozens of former prospects look for their new future homes as well via undrafted free agency. Whether that’s as a priority free agent or a rookie camp try-out, many of your favorite names could see their dreams come true overnight.

As reports of UDFA signings and camp invitations come in, we will update it here on this tracker, so be sure to bookmark this page for future reference throughout the night. Prospects will be listed in order of confirmation underneath the column of their respective former college programs.

Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami RedHawks

  • WR Mac Hippenhammer to the Cincinnati Bengals on a rookie mini-camp try-out (per Aaron Wilson)

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

  • LB Dyontae Johnson to the New York Giants (per Tom Pelissero)
  • TE Jamal Turner to Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints for rookie camp try-outs (per Aaron Wilson)

Western Michigan Broncos

This page is periodically updated, with signings accurate as of noted publication time.

In This Stream

2023 NFL Draft and UDFA Coverage

View all 31 stories

More From Hustle Belt

Loading comments...