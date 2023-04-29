It was another productive year for former MAC stars getting drafted in the NFL, as seven players heard their names called, with all of them getting signed on Saturday afternoon.

In case you missed any of our in-depth analysis of any of those prospects, or want to catch up on who is available from the MAC for pro teams, please check out this link.

But the night isn’t over just yet!

There’s still a lot of action left to be had tonight, as dozens of former prospects look for their new future homes as well via undrafted free agency. Whether that’s as a priority free agent or a rookie camp try-out, many of your favorite names could see their dreams come true overnight.

As reports of UDFA signings and camp invitations come in, we will update it here on this tracker, so be sure to bookmark this page for future reference throughout the night. Prospects will be listed in order of confirmation underneath the column of their respective former college programs.

Akron Zips

EDGE Zach Morton to the Detroit Lions (per Tom Pelissero)

Ball State Cardinals

CB AJ Uzodinma to the Los Angeles Chargers (per Tanner Phifer)

SAF Jaquan Amons to the Baltimore Ravens (per Tanner Phifer)

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

WR Justin Marshall to the Atlanta Falcons (per Doug Kyed)

LB James Patterson to Buffalo Bills as camp invitation (per UB Football)

OL Desmond Bessent to Chicago Bears as camp invitation (per UB Football)

Central Michigan Chippewas

TE Joel Wilson to the New Orleans Saints (per Tom Pelissero)

EDGE Thomas Incoom to the Denver Broncos (per his agency)

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

DB/SAF Nico Bolden to the Carolina Panthers (per Tom Pelissero)

Miami RedHawks

WR Mac Hippenhammer to the Cincinnati Bengals on a rookie mini-camp try-out (per Aaron Wilson)

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

DL Kai Caesar to the Baltimore Ravens (per Ohio Football)

Toledo Rockets

LB Dyontae Johnson to the New York Giants (per Tom Pelissero)

TE Jamal Turner to Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints for rookie camp try-outs (per Aaron Wilson)

Western Michigan Broncos

OL Dylan Deatherage to the Houston Texans (per WMU Football)

This page is periodically updated, with signings accurate as of noted publication time.