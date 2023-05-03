A crowded quarterback room is about to get a little more crowded in Kalamazoo.

Hayden Wolff, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Old Dominion Monarchs of the Sun Belt Conference, announced his intention to play for the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday night via Instagram.

As of publication, the program has not confirmed his place on the roster, and he is not listed on the WMU football roster.

Wolff had previously entered the transfer portal back on April 11, and will arrive on campus as a graduate transfer after spending the last four seasons in Norfolk.

Wolff, a native of Venice, Florida, was expected to be in the middle of a three-person battle for the starting job at ODU, with redshirt sophomore Jack Shields and Fordham transfer Grant Wilson in the mix, but left after spring camps.

As a three-star high school recruit via 247Sports, Wolff held 15 offers from various FBS and FCS institutions, with Kentucky the only Power Five school on the table before choosing ODU.

Wolff is a six-foot-five, 235 lbs. prospect who passed for 5,578 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over three seasons under center at ODU. The 2022 campaign was a struggle for the Monarchs, who finished 3-9, with Wolff tossing the ball for 2,908 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions over all 12 games.

It’s an interesting time to join the Broncos roster; the program has already completed their spring ball sessions, with Treyson Bourguet, Jack Salopek and Mareyohn Hrabowski all battling for a starting role after seeing the field in the 2022 campaign.

Wolff will bring consistent starting experience for a Group of Five team to the roster, something unique in the room as compared to the other three, and should provide good compeition given said experience by the time fall camps arrive.