MAC releases kickoff times, networks for 2023 football schedule

The official 2023 Mid-American Conference football schedule initially reached the public eye on the first day of March. And on the last day of May, some of the details of that schedule were ironed out.

On Wednesday afternoon, the conference released official kickoff times and networks for all but two games through the first three weeks of the season — only Western Michigan’s Week 2 battle with Syracuse and Central Michigan’s Week 3 showdown at Notre Dame remain TBD. The 2023 MAC season first launches with Ohio’s Week 0 trip to San Diego State, and Western Michigan and Kent State follow suit shortly after with Thursday night Week 1 openers.

Additionally, the times and networks for many conference games, including “midweek MACtion” matchups, were released. The midweek schedule launches on Tuesday, October 31 and carries through to Tuesday, November 21. Every midweek game is slated to kick off at 7 pm or 7:30 pm ET, exclusively broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network — a welcome sight after several midweek games were hidden on ESPN+ last November.

The MAC wraps up its pre-bowl campaign with its annual conference championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. For the third year in a row, the MAC Championship Game will transpire on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.

Below is a week-by-week MAC football schedule, followed by individual team schedules for 2023:

Week 0

Saturday, August 26

Ohio at San Diego State, 7 pm ET (FS1)

Week 1

Thursday, August 31

Saint Francis (PA) (FCS) at Western Michigan, 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Kent State at UCF, 7 pm ET (FS1)

Friday, September 1

Howard (FCS) at Eastern Michigan, 6:30 pm ET (ESPN+)

Miami (OH) at Miami (FL), 7 pm ET (ACC Network)

Central Michigan at Michigan State, 7 pm ET (FS1)

Saturday, September 2

Ball State at Kentucky, 12 pm ET (SEC Network)

Northern Illinois at Boston College, 12 pm ET (ACC Network)

Bowling Green at Liberty, 12 pm ET (CBS Sports Network)

Akron at Temple, 2 pm ET (ESPN+)

Long Island (FCS) at Ohio, 2 pm ET (ESPN+)

Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30 pm ET (FS1)

Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 pm ET (Big Ten Network)

Week 2

Saturday, September 9

Ball State at Georgia, 12 pm ET (SEC Network)

New Hampshire (FCS) at Central Michigan, 1:30 pm ET (ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois (FCS) at Bowling Green, 2 pm ET (ESPN+)

Southern Illinois (FCS) at Northern Illinois, 3:30 pm ET (ESPN+)

Texas Southern (FCS) at Toledo, 3:30 pm ET (ESPN+)

Miami (OH) at UMass, 3:30 pm ET (ESPN+)

Kent State at Arkansas, 4 pm ET (SEC Network)

Morgan State (FCS) at Akron, 6 pm ET (ESPN+)

Fordham (FCS) at Buffalo, 6 pm ET (ESPN+)

Ohio at Florida Atlantic, 6 pm ET (ESPN+)

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 pm ET (Big Ten Network)

Western Michigan at Syracuse, TBD

Week 3

Saturday, September 16

Iowa State at Ohio, 12 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Liberty at Buffalo, 12 pm ET (CBS Sports Network)

Central Connecticut (FCS) at Kent State, 12 pm ET (ESPN+)

Indiana State (FCS) at Ball State, 2 pm ET (ESPN+)

UMass at Eastern Michigan, 2 pm ET (ESPN+)

Western Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 pm ET (Big Ten Network)

Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 7 pm ET (FS1)

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati, 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

San Jose State at Toledo, 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Akron at Kentucky, 7 pm ET (ESPNU)

Bowling Green at Michigan, 7:30 pm ET (Big Ten Network)

Central Michigan at Notre Dame, TBD

Week 4

Saturday, September 23

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Kent State at Fresno State, 10:30 pm ET (CBS Sports Network)

Western Michigan at Toledo, TBD

Georgia Southern at Ball State, TBD

Central Michigan at South Alabama, TBD

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State, TBD

Tulsa at Northern Illinois, TBD

Akron at Indiana, TBD

Buffalo at Louisiana, TBD

Delaware State (FCS) at Miami (OH), TBD

Week 5

Saturday, September 30

Northern Illinois at Toledo, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Ball State at Western Michigan, TBD

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, TBD

Buffalo at Akron, TBD

Miami (OH) at Kent State, TBD

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech, TBD

Week 6

Saturday, October 7

Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Northern Illinois at Akron, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Kent State at Ohio, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Bowling Green at Miami (OH), 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Central Michigan at Buffalo, TBD

Toledo at UMass, TBD

Western Michigan at Mississippi State, TBD

Week 7

Saturday, October 14

Akron at Central Michigan, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Ohio at Northern Illinois, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Toledo at Ball State, TBD

Kent State at Eastern Michigan, TBD

Week 8

Saturday, October 21

Central Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Buffalo at Kent State, 3:30 pm ET (Network TBD)

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, TBD

Toledo at Miami (OH), TBD

Western Michigan at Ohio, TBD

Akron at Bowling Green, TBD

Week 9

Saturday, October 28

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, TBD

Miami (OH) at Ohio, TBD

Week 10

Tuesday, October 31

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Buffalo at Toledo, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Wednesday, November 1

Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Kent State at Akron, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Week 11

Tuesday, November 7

Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, November 1

Eastern Michigan at Toledo, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Akron at Miami (OH), 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Bowling Green at Kent State, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Week 12

Tuesday, November 14

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Akron at Eastern Michigan, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, November 15

Central Michigan at Ohio, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Buffalo at Miami (OH), 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Saturday, November 18

Kent State at Ball State, TBD

Week 13

Tuesday, November 21

Eastern Michigan at Buffalo, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 7 pm ET or 7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Friday, November 24

Toledo at Central Michigan, 12 pm ET (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Ohio at Akron, 12 pm ET (ESPNU/CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, November 25

Northern Illinois at Kent State, TBD

Miami (OH) at Ball State, TBD

Week 14

Saturday, December 2

MAC Championship Game, 12 pm ET (ESPN)

Akron Zips 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Sat, Sep. 2 @ Temple 2:00 PM ESPN+ 2 Sat, Sep. 9 vs. Morgan State [FCS] 6:00 PM ESPN+ 3 Sat, Sep. 16 @ Kentucky 7:00 PM ESPNU 4 Sat, Sep. 23 @ Indiana TBD TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 vs. Buffalo TBD TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 vs. Northern Illinois 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 @ Central Michigan 3:30 PM TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 @ Bowling Green TBD TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 BYE 10 Wed, Nov. 1 vs. Kent State 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 11 Wed, Nov. 8 @ Miami (OH) 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Tue, Nov. 14 @ Eastern Michigan 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 13 Fri, Nov. 24 vs. Ohio 12:00 PM ESPNU/CBSSN 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Ball State Cardinals 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Sat, Sep. 2 @ Kentucky 12:00 PM SECN 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Georgia 12:00 PM SECN 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. Indiana State [FCS] 2:00 PM ESPN+ 4 Sat, Sep. 23 vs. Georgia Southern TBD TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 @ Western Michigan TBD TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 @ Eastern Michigan 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 vs. Toledo TBD TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Central Michigan 3:30 PM TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 BYE 10 Wed, Nov. 1 @ Bowling Green 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 11 Tue, Nov. 7 @ Northern Illinois 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Sat, Nov. 18 vs. Kent State TBD TBD 13 Sat, Nov. 25 vs. Miami (OH) TBD TBD 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Bowling Green Falcons 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Sat, Sep. 2 @ Liberty 12:00 PM CBSSN 2 Sat, Sep. 9 vs. Eastern Illinois [FCS] 2:00 PM ESPN+ 3 Sat, Sep. 16 @ Michigan 7:30 PM BTN 4 Sat, Sep. 23 vs. Ohio 3:30 PM TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 @ Georgia Tech TBD TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 @ Miami (OH) 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 @ Buffalo 3:30 PM TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Akron TBD TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 BYE 10 Wed, Nov. 1 vs. Ball State 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 11 Wed, Nov. 8 @ Kent State 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Tue, Nov. 14 vs. Toledo 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 13 Tue, Nov. 21 @ Western Michigan 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Central Michigan Chippewas 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Fri, Sep. 1 @ Michigan State 7:00 PM FS1 2 Sat, Sep. 9 vs. New Hampshire [FCS] 1:30 PM ESPN+ 3 Sat, Sep. 16 @ Notre Dame TBD TBD 4 Sat, Sep. 23 @ South Alabama TBD TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 vs. Eastern Michigan TBD TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 @ Buffalo TBD TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 vs. Akron 3:30 PM TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 @ Ball State 3:30 PM TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 BYE 10 Tue, Oct. 31 vs. Northern Illinois 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 11 Tue, Nov. 7 @ Western Michigan 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Wed, Nov. 15 @ Ohio 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 13 Fri, Nov. 24 vs. Toledo 12:00 PM ESPNU/CBSSN 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Eastern Michigan Eagles 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Fri, Sep. 1 vs. Howard [FCS] 6:30 PM ESPN+ 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Minnesota 7:30 PM BTN 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. UMass 2:00 PM ESPN+ 4 Sat, Sep. 23 @ Jacksonville State TBD TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 @ Central Michigan TBD TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 vs. Ball State 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 vs. Kent State TBD TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 @ Northern Illinois TBD TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 vs. Western Michigan TBD TBD 10 Sat, Nov. 4 BYE 11 Wed, Nov. 8 @ Toledo 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Tue, Nov. 14 vs. Akron 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 13 Tue, Nov. 21 @ Buffalo 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Kent State Golden Flashes 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Thu, Aug. 31 @ UCF 7:00 PM FS1 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Arkansas 4:00 PM SECN 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. CCSU [FCS] 12:00 PM ESPN+ 4 Sat, Sep. 23 @ Fresno State 10:30 PM CBSSN 5 Sat, Sep. 30 vs. Miami (OH) TBD TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 @ Ohio 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 @ Eastern Michigan TBD TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Buffalo 3:30 PM TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 BYE 10 Wed, Nov. 1 @ Akron 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 11 Wed, Nov. 8 vs. Bowling Green 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Sat, Nov. 18 @ Ball State TBD TBD 13 Sat, Nov. 25 vs. Northern Illinois TBD TBD 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Miami RedHawks 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Fri, Sep. 1 @ Miami (FL) 7:00 PM ACCN 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ UMass 3:30 PM ESPN+ 3 Sat, Sep. 16 @ Cincinnati 7:00 PM ESPN+ 4 Sat, Sep. 23 vs. Delaware State [FCS] TBD TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 @ Kent State TBD TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 vs. Bowling Green 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 @ Western Michigan 3:30 PM TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Toledo TBD TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 @ Ohio TBD TBD 10 Sat, Nov. 4 BYE 11 Wed, Nov. 8 vs. Akron 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Wed, Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 13 Sat, Nov. 25 @ Ball State TBD TBD 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Northern Illinois Huskies 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Sat, Sep. 2 @ Boston College 12:00 PM ACCN 2 Sat, Sep. 9 vs. Southern Illinois [FCS] 3:30 PM ESPN+ 3 Sat, Sep. 16 @ Nebraska 7:00 PM FS1 4 Sat, Sep. 23 vs. Tulsa TBD TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 @ Toledo 3:30 PM TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 @ Akron 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 vs. Ohio 3:30 PM TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Eastern Michigan TBD TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 BYE 10 Tue, Oct. 31 @ Central Michigan 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 11 Tue, Nov. 7 vs. Ball State 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Tue, Nov. 14 vs. Western Michigan 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 13 Sat, Nov. 25 @ Kent State TBD TBD 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Ohio Bobcats 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 0 Sat, Aug. 26 @ San Diego State 7:00 PM FS1 1 Sat, Sep. 2 vs. LIU [FCS] 2:00 PM ESPN+ 2 Sat, Sep. 9 @ Florida Atlantic 6:00 PM ESPN+ 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. Iowa State 12:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 4 Sat, Sep. 23 @ Bowling Green 3:30 PM TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 BYE 6 Sat, Oct. 7 Kent State 3:30 PM TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 @ Northern Illinois 3:30 PM TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 vs. Western Michigan TBD TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 @ Miami (OH) TBD TBD 10 Sat, Nov. 4 BYE 11 Tue, Nov. 7 @ Buffalo 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Wed, Nov. 15 vs. Central Michigan 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 13 Fri, Nov. 24 @ Akron 12:00 PM ESPNU/CBSSN 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN

Toledo Rockets 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network 1 Sat, Sep. 2 @ Illinois 7:30 PM BTN 2 Sat, Sep. 9 vs. Texas Southern [FCS] 3:30 PM ESPN+ 3 Sat, Sep. 16 vs. San Jose State 7:00 PM ESPN+ 4 Sat, Sep. 23 vs. Western Michigan TBD TBD 5 Sat, Sep. 30 vs. Northern Illinois 3:30 PM TBD 6 Sat, Oct. 7 @ UMass TBD TBD 7 Sat, Oct. 14 @ Ball State TBD TBD 8 Sat, Oct. 21 @ Miami (OH) TBD TBD 9 Sat, Oct. 28 BYE 10 Tue, Oct. 31 vs. Buffalo 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU 11 Wed, Nov. 8 vs. Eastern Michigan 7:00 PM or 7:30 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 12 Tue, Nov. 14 @ Bowling Green 7:00 PM ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN 13 Fri, Nov. 24 @ Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPNU/CBSSN 14 Sat, Dec. 2 MAC Championship Game 12:00 PM ESPN