Buffalo Bulls Class of 2023 Transfer Portal Rundown

The last time we saw the Buffalo Bulls, they held off their former starting quarterback in a win over Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl, 23-21. They finished the 2022 season 7-6 and were looking better after a rough stretch in the conference season. But alas, the transfer portal opened and they lost plenty of talent.

However, it’s not all broken pencils and flat tires.

According to 247Sports’ metrics, Buffalo owns the top Transfer Portal class in the MAC by a sizeable margin (and that’s even without taking into account a few of the additions). Now, they aren’t the Colorado Buffaloes in turning over their entire roster via the Portal, but they were fairly aggressive in acquiring talent.

This series is incredibly fun to compile because it introduces guys who were good at a lower level to FBS-level football. Buffalo got a handful of guys making the jump, who they hope will make immediate contributions.

The Departures

QB Casey Case (Stony Brook [FCS])

Kicking us off is backup quarterback, Casey Case. After three years in the Buffalo program, he is opting to jump down to the FCS level. He redshirted in 2020 and saw his first action in 2021, appearing in just one game. Then, last year, Case appeared in two games. He was lauded as a strong-armed quarterback but he has yet to attempt a pass at the collegiate level.

QB Matt Myers (UT-Martin [FCS])

Five years in Buffalo is enough for Matt Myers and he will look to UT-Martin to play his final year of football. In his first year, Myers redshirted and appeared in just one game without attempting a pass. He was then tabbed the starter prior to the 2019 season where he threw for 602 yards and six touchdowns before being knocked out for the season in his fifth game.

The following year, he only played in three games. In 2021, Myers appeared in 10 games, starting three. In total, he threw for 703 yards and four touchdowns. Last year, Myers appeared in just one game without attempting a pass. Instead, he ran the ball 22 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Myers finished his Buffalo career with 1,316 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air and 386 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

QB Brian Plummer (Alabama A&M [FCS])

Buffalo lost three quarterbacks to the Transfer Portal and Brian Plummer is the youngest of the trio. After just two years in the program, Plummer is set to play for Alabama A&M at the FCS level. After redshirting in 2021 and appearing in just one game, Plummer appeared in four games this past season and did not attempt a pass.

RB Jackson Paradis (UMass)

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Jackson Paradis is off on a new adventure closer to home. Paradis was a three-star recruit out of New Hampshire and was named the NEPSAC player of the year following a 1,851-yard, 23-touchdown senior campaign. He did not appear in any games for the Bulls in 2022.

WR Ali Fisher (Kent State)

Ali Fisher opted to move within the division after a two-year stay at Buffalo where he did not compile stats. The former three-star recruit out of Ann Arbor, Michigan is off to Kent State which had its own mass exodus (more on that later, so check back soon).

WR Jamari Gassett (Florida A&M [FCS])

The second of three receivers in the 2021 recruiting class out the door is Jamari Gassett. Gassett was by far the most productive of the three and was a regular contributor in the Bulls’ offense over the past two years. Gassett was third in receiving yards last year with 247 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, Gassett was also third on the team with 270 yards and one touchdown. It’s kind of odd that he didn’t have an FBS market and chose to go down to FCS but college football is weird that way.

WR Khamron Laborn (Uncommitted)

The third of three in the 2021 class came to Buffalo by way of Garden City Community College where he led the way with 460 yards and four scores. In his first season at Buffalo in 2021, Laborn appeared in 10 games, making one start. In total, he amassed 56 yards off of seven receptions. Last year, he did not appear in any games for the Bulls.

TE Trevor Borland (Western Kentucky)

Primarily utilized as a blocking tight end, Trevor Borland is off to Western Kentucky after four years in the Buffalo program. In his first season, Borland appeared in seven games, primarily on special teams as a blocker. Over the next two seasons, he tallied 146 yards and a score off of 18 receptions.

C Jack Hasz (UNLV)

Initially a JUCO product via Iowa Western Community College, Jack Hasz was an integral part of the Bulls’ offensive line this past season. In 2021, Hasz appeared in four games and made one start at center. He became the starter in 2022 and helped anchor the offensive line for a top-five MAC offense.

OL Janik Ogunlade (Florida A&M [FCS])

Another 2021 recruit, Janik Ogunlade is off to Florida A&M for a new beginning. He was on campus for two years and did not appear in any games for the Bulls.

OT Alain Schaerer (Uncommitted)

Originally from Switzerland, Alain Schaerer spent four years at Buffalo after one year at New Mexico Military Institute. In his first two years, he appeared in a pair of games in each season. In 2021, Schaerer appeared in eight games and actually started two. Last year, he only appeared in one game.

DL Floyd Dozier (Uncommitted)

Another three-star recruit from the 2021 class is on his way out. Floyd Dozier did not appear in any games in the two years on campus. He was considered a top 100 defensive lineman out of high school and he committed to Buffalo over a handful of other offers. As a junior in high school, Dozier earned First-Team All-District while posting 58 tackles, 17 TFLs, and an interception.

EDGE Anton Ricumstrict (Delaware State [FCS])

Buffalo fans got to see Anton Ricumstrict in just two games over the past two years, so he’s off to the Transfer Portal. Both of those games were in 2021 where he finished with a pair of tackles.

LB Jason McCarthy (Uncommitted)

After three years with no action, Jason McCarthy has jumped into the Transfer Portal. He was a two-way player in high school and was used primarily on scout team for the Bulls in his time.

DB Jibrahn Claude (West Georgia [D-II])

The last outbound transfer from the 2021 recruiting class in this cycle (the ninth overall), Jabrahn Claude is on his way out. In those two years, Claude amassed a total of nine tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games. He was primarily used as depth on defense and on special teams.

DB Keyshawn Cobb (West Virginia)

One year at Buffalo was enough for Keyshawn Cobb, as he has committed to play football in Morgantown. Prior to Buffalo, Cobb played with Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he earned All-American honors. In his time at the JUCO level, Cobb amassed 60 tackles, four TFLs, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

Cobb was a starter for the Bulls’ defense last year, starting 11 games. He finished with the third-most tackles on the team with 66 and added six TFLS, 1.5 sacks, an interception (which he returned for a touchdown), nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

P James Hook (Frostburg State University [D-II])

After three years with Buffalo, James Hook is off to a small school in Maryland. In that time, Hook did not appear in any games for the Bulls.

K Walker Martin (Uncommitted)

With only one year at Buffalo, Walker Martin is off to kick for another program. He was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and did not appear in any games for the Bulls last year.

New Faces in Town

QB C.J. Ogbonna (SE Missouri State [D-II])

The quarterback depth got a bit more dynamic with the addition of CJ Ogbanna. Formerly of Hutchinson Community College, where he helped lead his team to its first NJCAA National Championship in 2020, he found a new home at D-II Southeast Missouri State. Ogbonna made an impact right away, passing for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 357 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Ogbonna lost the starting job in 2022, but did appear in seven games for SEMO. He is a graduate transfer, so he’ll have one year of eligibility left.

QB Gunnar Gray (San Diego Mesa College [JUCO])

Competing with Ogbonna for the QB2 role is JUCO product Gunnar Gray. In 18 games at the JUCO level, Gray threw for 4,048 yards and a whopping 40 touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Conference selection. Gray had a strong showing in Buffalo’s spring game, tossing for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Gray comes to Buffalo with two years of eligibility remaining.

WR Darrell Harding Jr. (Duke)

There is a need for a receiver to step up after Buffalo lost each of their top two receivers. Enter fifth-year receiver Darrell Harding Jr.

Harding spent the last four seasons at Duke and was primarily a depth piece. Harding has a fair bit of experience as a receiver as he appeared in 30 games for the Blue Devils. In total, he reeled in 35 passes for 452 yards.

Harding is still looking for his first collegiate touchdown and he will have to do it in 2023, as this is his final year of eligibility.

WR Chance Morrow (Louisville)

This could be a name that Buffalo fans could get to know. After just one year at Louisville, Chane Morrow is on his way to the University at Buffalo. He did not appear in any games for the Cardinals in 2022, thus preserving his redshirt. Out of high school, Morrow was the 21st-best player out of North Carolina as a three-star recruit. He committed to the Bulls in May.

Morrow comes to Buffalo with a full magazine of four years of eligibility loaded.

RB Dylan Kedzior (Hutchinson C.C. [JUCO])

If there’s one thing that Buffalo has done well in recent history, it’s developing running backs. Dylan Kedzior just adds to the running back room. After three years at the JUCO level, Kedzior is set to make a name for himself with the Bulls. He broke out last year, rushing for 1,094 yards and 11 touchdowns. His efforts earned him KJCCC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Buffalo gets Kedzior for two more years.

TE Jake Orlando (UMass)

After four years at UMass, Jake Orlando comes home to Buffalo. The Williamsville North graduate (that’s a high school in Buffalo if you weren’t aware) had to wait until 2021 to make an appearance. He appeared in 21 games over the last two years and recorded 54 yards and a score off of six receptions.

Orlando will get to wear the Buffalo jersey for his final year of eligibility.

TE Zion Carter (Dartmouth [FCS])

Where Buffalo lost a blocking tight end in Borland, the Bulls get Zion Carter to try and take his spot. He did not play much leading up to the 2021 season as he redshirt in 2019 and the Ivy League did not play football in 2020. In that 2021 season, he appeared in five games and helped his team win the Ivy League. Last year, Carter appeared in all 10 games for the Big Green.

After redshirting in 2019 and not playing in 2020, Carter should have two years of eligibility to use at Buffalo.

OL, Nick Beans (Notre Dame College, D2)

After losing a starting center in Hasz, Buffalo goes out and gets a three-year starter in Nick Beans. In each of those years, Beans was rewarded with First-Team All-MEC honors. Even if it was at the Division II level, three consecutive healthy years starting at center is massive. Even if he wasn’t the starter, his second year in the program resulted in 12 appearances. According to Notre Dame College’s team page, Beans helped block for a total of 9,213 rushing yards and 107 touchdowns on the ground.

The veteran lineman has just this year remaining in eligibility.

OL, Alex Heininger (Central Michigan)

After just one year with Central Michigan, Alex Heininger comes home. As a recruit, Heininger was the 12th-best recruit in the state of New York and the third-best tackle prospect. In high school, Heninger was a three-time All-Conference honoree and was voted as an All-New York player as a senior. He was listed as the backup left tackle for the Chippewas last year and looks to compete this fall.

Heininger comes to Buffalo with a full four years of eligibility remaining.

EDGE Jyaire Stevens (Lafayette [FCS])

Coming off the edge, Jyaire Stevens could be a solid addition to the Bulls’ defense. Over the last four years, Stevens spent his playing days for Lafayette at the FCS level. He started off his career with some regular playing time, racking up 18 tackles, a TFL, and a pass break up in 12 games (they only played three in 2020/2021 spring). Then, he took off. Over the last two years, Stevens accounted for 92 tackles, 14 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble, and he even blocked a kick.

Stevens has just one year of eligibility remaining.

LB Joe Andreessen (Bryant [FCS])

It’s not too often that a player as productive as Joe Andreessen hits the Transfer Portal but Buffalo will not complain. After five years at Bryant, Andreessen looks to improve his NFL Draft dreams with the Bulls. Over the past two years, Andreessen dominated offenses to the tune of 196 tackles (116 in 2022), four sacks, 26.5 TFLs, and five interceptions. He has the ability to step right in and immediately make an impact on the Buffalo defense.

He has one year of eligibility left and he’s primed to make it the best yet.

DB Amonte’ Strothers (Delaware [FCS])

After five years at Delaware, Amonte’ Strothers lands in Buffalo to play for yet another blue-clad team. In four years, Strothers appeared in 41 games and was a regular member of the Blue Hens’ secondary. In total, he amassed 72 tackles, 3.5 for loss, a sack, four interceptions, 16 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Strothers will add to the Buffalo secondary for just one year.

DB D’Andre Greeley (Colorado State)

Here’s a fun one! D’Andre Greeley is coming to Buffalo after two previous stops. In his first year of college football, Greeley suited up for City College of San Francisco. There, he dominated to the tune of 22 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble, and a ridiculous 10 interceptions. Despite that production, he never saw the field for Colorado State. So, all in all, he finds a new home at Buffalo.

Three years remain in Greeley’s collegiate eligibility.

SAF Demetrius Harris (Cornell [FCS])

Experience.

Demetrius comes to Buffalo with 30 games of experience at Cornell, starting every contest from his redshirt freshman year onwards after missing the prior year with an injury. Over the past two years, Harris notched 88 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, a pair of forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was a captain for last season and was an All-Ivy League Honorable Mention.

Buffalo gets Harris for his final year of eligibility.