Toledo Rockets Class of 2023 Transfer Portal Rundown

Toledo is coming off of a MAC Title and a narrow Boca Raton Bowl victory. They are led by their dynamic quarterback, a slew of weapons, and a stout defense. As the champions, the Rockets are not going to be prone to a whole lot of turnover as we’ve seen with struggling programs or those with coaching changes.

The Rockets utilized the Transfer Portal last year and were rewarded with Dallas Gant. The former Ohio State linebacker came in and led the way with 116 tackles. The incoming class of transfers is smaller in 2023 but that won’t stop Toledo from looking for someone who could contribute in a similar way.

The Departures

RB Lamy Constant (Uncommitted)

It’s been quite the ride for Lamy Constant. Initially, Constant was committed to West Virginia over the likes of Texas A&M, Michigan State, and LSU. He decommitted from the Mountaineers due to “miscommunication and a misunderstanding on both [Constant’s] part and the [West Virginia] coaches.” Toledo was one of two non-Power 5 programs to offer.

In his freshman year in 2021, Constant appeared in one game. In that game against Akron, Constant rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown off of five carries. Last year, he did not appear in any games for the Rockets.

RB Jordan Lowe (Uncommitted)

The second running back to hit the Transfer Portal is third-year back, Jordan Lowe. Initially a walk-on for the Rockets, Lowe did not appear in any games in 2020. He made his debut in 2021 where he appeared in four games and ran for 29 yards off of seven carries. Last year, Lowe appeared in seven games where he ran the ball twice for 37 yards and a touchdown against Long Island.

WR Mikel Barkley (Fresno State)

For the third time in his career, Mikel Barkley is off to the Transfer Portal. Out of high school, Barkley attended Palomar Community College where he put up 25 receptions for 583 yards and nine touchdowns in one year. Then, he made the move to TCU where he spent three seasons. After redshirting in 2019, Barkley played in 10 games in 2020, hauling in just seven passes for 33 yards. Finally, 2021 rolls around…and he has to deal with injuries. Barkley appeared in the final two games and elected to take his talents to Toledo.

At Toledo, Barkley started five games and appeared in another six. He amassed 289 yards and three scores off of 22 receptions.

WR Jaxson Zurby (University of Guelph [Canada])

During the 2022 recruiting cycle, Toledo dove into Canada and found Jaxson Zurby. He’s a six-foot-three, 200-pound receiver and he did not appear in any action for the Rockets last year. Now, Toledo may not be far from the United States-Canada border, but Zurby has elected to go back to the Great White North to continue his collegiate football career.

WR Demeer Blankumsee (Memphis)

This one is a bit more disappointing. After three years with the Rockets, Demeer Blankumsee is off to the Transfer Portal. After appearing in just two games in 2020, Blankumsee was a regular piece of the rotation over the last two years. In 2021, he appeared in 12 games and recorded 165 yards and a touchdown off of 16 receptions.

Last year, Blankumsee took a massive step forward and ended up with the third-most receiving yards on the team with 512. He also scored three touchdowns and hauled in 41 receptions. Blankumsee also recorded back-to-back 100+ yard games last year.

TE Jessie Agee (Uncommitted)

After just one year in the Toledo program, Jessie Agee is off to the Transfer Portal. He did not appear in any games for the Rockets. Furthermore, despite being listed as a tight end on the Toledo roster, Agee is in the Portal as a DE/LB.

TE Zach Person (Northern Michigan D-II])

From the U.P. to Toledo back up to the U.P., Zach Person is on his way back home. Person was in the Toledo program for just a year and did not appear in any games. He is also making the switch from tight end to wide receiver for the Northern Michigan Wildcats.

TE Clay Caudill (Uncommitted)

After three years with the Rockets, tight end Clay Caudill is on the move. Caudill did not appear in any games as a freshman in 2020 and then appeared in a pair of games in 2021. Last year, Caudill earned snaps in just one contest. In total, he did not record any stats as a reserve tight end.

OL Lavel Dumont (Rice)

The former four-star tackle from the 2018 class is on the move. Lavel Dumont was used sparingly in his first three years on campus. Then, in 2021, Dumont became the starting right tackle for Toledo. He ended up starting the first seven games of the year before succumbing to a season-ending injury. Last year, Dumont started two games at right guard.

LB Nicholas Days (Uncommitted)

For the third time in his career, Nicholas Days is off to the Transfer Portal. Out of high school, Days competed at Independence Community College where he finished with 43 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. Then, he made the move to Western Kentucky. As a Hilltopper, Days was a regular in the rotation, appearing in 21 games over two years. In total, he racked up 35 tackles and a sack.

He jumped in the Portal once more and settled home at Toledo. With the Rockets, Days made just one appearance and made one tackle.

CB Mike Coleman (Albany [D-II])

A former two-way player in high school, Mike Coleman spent his time at Toledo with the cornerbacks. Across his three years in the program, Coleman appeared in a total of eight games, logging six tackles.

S Jaylin Mines (Uncommitted)

With only two years in the program, Jylin Mines is on the move. He was initially a three-star recruit and a top 50 safety in the nation. In his first season, Mines appeared in four games and made four tackles for the Rockets. Last year, he was a regular member of the depth and appeared in 12 games where he made nine tackles.

LS Ben Lisk (UNLV)

Long snappers are important and, hopefully for the Rockets, they won’t have to worry too much about losing their 14-game long snapper. Ben Lisk did not play as a freshman but was then the starter for Toledo’s special teams unit. He has elected to give up the starting gig for the Rockets to walk-on at UNLV.

K/P Gunnar Gibson

Finally, punters are people, too! After just one year with the Rockets, Gunnar Gibson is off to the Transfer Portal. As a recruit, Gibson was rated as the ninth-best punter recruit according to National Kicking Rankings, earning a five-star prospect rating. While at Toledo, Gibson did not appear in any games.

New Faces in Town

WR Jaden Dottin (Penn State)

After three uneventful years with Penn State, Jaden Dottin comes to Toledo. In those three years, Dottin appeared in just five games and did not record any stats until his two receptions for 14 yards he put up last year against Ohio. As a high school recruit, Dottin was a composite four-star receiver, slotting in as the 48th-best receiver in the 2020 class.

Dottin gets to suit up for the Rockets’ receiving corps for the next three years.

WR Don Munnerlyn (Rutgers)

The second receiver to decide to call Toledo his next home is Don Munnerlyn from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. As a freshman, Munnerlyn appeared in two games and did not record a stat. In 2022, however, Munnerlyn did not appear in any action and actually elected to transfer in October. He will certainly be closer to home at Toledo, a mere 90-minute or so drive to Columbus.

Toledo gets Munnerlyn for his three years of eligibility.

OL David Nwaogwugwu (Rutgers)

Toledo will be the third stop in six years for David Nwaogwugwu. Initially, Nwaogwugwu attended Temple where he spent three seasons. After not appearing in any games as a freshman in 2018, he appeared in six games in 2019 at right guard. Then, he played in four games as a tackle with two starts. 2021 came around and Nwaogwugwu transferred to Rutgers. There, he appeared in eight games over two years.

He only has one year of eligibility and the versatile lineman will get to block for Dequan Finn and company.

OT Rod Orr (Florida State)

The second of three former Power 5 linemen to make his way to Toledo, Rod Orr was the highest-rated recruit of the three. Heading to Florida State, Orr was considered a four-star recruit and the 22nd best tackle recruit in the class of 2021. In his two years as a Seminole, Orr did not play a single snap. Last year, 18 offensive linemen played for Florida State and Orr was not one.

The former highly-rated recruit comes to Toledo with three years of eligibility remaining.

OL Jackson Cannon (Mississippi State)

Jackson Cannon only needed one year on campus at Mississippi State to know that it just wasn’t for him. Cannon was a three-star recruit and did not appear in any games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman.

He gets a fresh start with Toledo and has a full clip of four years of eligibility remaining.

EDGE Travion Ford (Missouri)

It takes a lot to feel the need to transfer away from home but Travion Ford is on his way to Toledo after two years in the hometown Missouri program. In his two years, Ford appeared in just two games, though his freshman year was hampered by an injury. As a recruit, Ford was a four-star recruit and rated as the 20th-best EDGE and fourth-best in Missouri in 2021.

Ford has three years of eligibility to use at Toledo and if he’s going to play this year, he has big shoes to fill.

CB Micah Cherry (Pearl River C.C.)

After two years at the JUCO level, Micah Cherry makes the jump to FBS. In those two years at Pearl River Community College, Cherry appeared in 12 games and made 15 tackles, a TFL, a sack, two pass breakups, and a blocked kick.

Cherry will help fortify the Rockets’ cornerback depth for the two years of eligibility he has remaining.