 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 MAC Preseason Watchlist Tracker

Which MAC players are nominated for preseason watchlists? Find a complete list here.

By Steve Helwick
/ new
Ohio v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

College football is around the corner, and nothing signifies that more than the release of preseason watchlists. Watchlist season officially launched July 31 and continues throughout the first half of August. From the Maxwell Award to the Davey O’Brien Award to the Nagurski Award to the Butkus Award, there is steady MAC representation throughout each watchlist.

Below we have documented a complete list of MAC players whose names adorn preseason watchlists recognized by the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) for 2023:

Maxwell Award

Release date: July 31

Who wins this award? “The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in college football.

MAC selections:

  • Alex Adams, WR, Akron (Jr.)
  • Marquez Cooper, RB, Ball State (Jr.)
  • Samson Evans, RB, Eastern Michigan (Sr.)
  • Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio (Sr.)
  • Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo (Jr.)

Full list

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Liberty v Toledo
Dequan Finn led Toledo to its first MAC championship since 2017 and first bowl victory since 2015 last season.
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Total Appearances

By player:

  • Alex Adams, WR, Akron (Jr.) — 1
  • Marquez Cooper, RB, Ball State (Jr.) — 1
  • Samson Evans, RB, Eastern Michigan (Sr.) — 1
  • Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo (Jr.) — 1
  • Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio (Sr.) — 1

By school:

  • Akron — 1
  • Ball State — 1
  • Eastern Michigan — 1
  • Ohio — 1
  • Toledo — 1

The winners of the aforementioned awards will be announced in November and December. Appearing on a preseason watchlist is not a prerequisite for winning an award.

More From Hustle Belt

Loading comments...