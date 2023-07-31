2023 MAC Preseason Watchlist Tracker

College football is around the corner, and nothing signifies that more than the release of preseason watchlists. Watchlist season officially launched July 31 and continues throughout the first half of August. From the Maxwell Award to the Davey O’Brien Award to the Nagurski Award to the Butkus Award, there is steady MAC representation throughout each watchlist.

Below we have documented a complete list of MAC players whose names adorn preseason watchlists recognized by the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) for 2023:

Maxwell Award

Release date: July 31

Who wins this award? “The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in college football.”

MAC selections:

Alex Adams, WR, Akron (Jr.)

Marquez Cooper, RB, Ball State (Jr.)

Samson Evans, RB, Eastern Michigan (Sr.)

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio (Sr.)

Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo (Jr.)

Full list

The winners of the aforementioned awards will be announced in November and December. Appearing on a preseason watchlist is not a prerequisite for winning an award.