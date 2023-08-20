2023 Western Michigan Broncos Positional Previews: Special teams

Departures

Thiago Kapps (transfer)

Nick Mihalic (graduation)

Arrivals

Cameron Peasley (transfer from Utah)

Incumbents

Palmer Domschke

Cale Allaire

Logan Flesher

Cameron Voss

Western Michigan struggled at-large last season, and special teams was no exception.

Palmer Domschke took over kicking duties from Thiago Kapps early, and finished 13-of-19 on field goal attempts in the 2022 season. Despite those numbers, there’s still a lot to be happy about.

Domschke had several clutch moments throughout the season, including a three-field goal performance against Miami and a game-winning field goal against rival Central Michigan in miserable winter conditions.

Domschke has great range for an FBS kicker, with a long of 53 yards and was especially strong on long kicks, going 3-of-4 from 40-49 and 1-of-2 from 50+. He’ll have to improve from shorter ranges in 2023; he missed two kicks from inside 30 yards and two kicks from 30-39 yards, while also having a kick blocked.

Cale Allaire will be the likely backup to Domschke. A redshirt freshman, Allaire is a five-foot-nine, 217 lb. placekicker who did not see any action in 2022.

The punter battle will be an interesting follow. Nick Mihalic, who was the team’s primary punter for several seasons (and also moonlighted as a placekicker,) departs this offseason after a campaign which saw him punt 71 (!!!) times for an average of 41.3 yards per boot, 63 yards short of hitting 3,000 net yards in total.

Logan Flesher transferred in from Point University [NAIA] in 2022, and returns the most experience as a starter on the roster. The six-foot-five, 225 lb. punter had an average of 34.1 yards per punt and along of 63 yards, with 13 punts inside-the-20, 13 fair catches and one touchback for the Skyhawks in 2021.

Cameron Peasley arrived on campus this offseason from Utah, where he punted 27 times for an average of 40.8 yards per punt for the Utes in 2022, with nine punts inside-the-20 and a long of 59 yards. Standing at six-foot-three, 195 lbs., the Aussie native was also the Utes’ primary holder, and could occupy a similar role for WMU.

Carson Voss, a redshirt freshman, is also considered in the running for the starting punter battle, rotating in during spring camps and the spring game. His 2021 evaluation as a high school prospect indicates he is a well-built punter with a dynamic combination of technique and hangtime which can stick at the FBS level.

The choice here could well be an indication of where the new Broncos staff sees the team heading in terms of a build.

This is the last in a series of Western Michigan football previews. If you missed the first part or want to look at other MAC preview pieces, please click the link to our storystream here.

WMU’s season kicks off Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where they are set to play FCS squad St. Francis [PA] Red Flash.