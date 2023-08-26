How to Watch/Stream/Listen: Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs

Week 0 is finally here, and with it, all the optimism of a new season of college football.
The Ohio Bobcats (10-3 in 2022) travel out West to start their MAC East title defense, and are set to take on the San Diego State Aztecs (7-6 in 2022) on their snazzy new home grounds later today.
The Bobcats came within a game of winning their first MAC championship since 1968 last season, and are looking to finish the job in 2023 while running it back with largely the same crew which got them there last time. Kurtis Rourke, the MAC’s Offensive Player of the Year, is back and healthy for this matchup after tearing his ACL during November weeknight action against Ball State.
The Aztecs, meanwhile, look to rebound from a down year by their standards. SDSU finished 7-6 with a loss at the Hawai’i Bowl against Middle Tennessee State rounding out their season. This will be the first of five games on their schedule against a team with 10+ wins the season prior, giving them one of the harder slates in college football. Jack Browning, their combination kicker, was a second-team All-American last season and is on the Ray Guy and Lou Groza Award preseason watch lists for 2021.
These two teams last met in 2018 in the postseason, with Frank Solich’s Ohio squad shutting out SDSU 27-0 in the Frisco Bowl. The Bobcats are the only MAC team SDSU has suffered a defeat against, going 15-0-1 otherwise.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch, stream, listen and stay informed regarding the game:
Game Info:
- Where: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 79 degrees and sunny, with wings at 9 MPH. No chance of precipitation.
- Odds: San Diego State is a three-point favorite, with an over/under of 49 points, per DraftKings.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game is to be televised on FS1. A valid cable subscription is required. The broadcast team will include Spencer Tillman (play-by-play) and Jacob Jolivette (color.)
- Streaming options: The game can be watched on mobile or smart televisions via the Fox Sports GO App. A valid cable subscription is required for access. FS1 is also available for streaming with applicable cable/satellite providers and on select Sling packages or FuboTV.
- SDSU radio perspective: Ted Leitner (play-by-play) and Rich Ohrnberger (color) will provide the SDSU call for San Diego Sports 760.
- Ohio radio perspective: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.
- Live stats presentation: SDSU will be keeping up a live stats page for the title game, courtesy of Sidearm Sports. The page will go live at kickoff.
- SDSU Game Notes: SDSU’s depth charts and 2023 season information can be found here.
- Ohio Game Notes: Ohio’s depth charts and 2023 season information can be found here.
