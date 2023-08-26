How to Watch/Stream/Listen: Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs

Week 0 is finally here, and with it, all the optimism of a new season of college football.

The Ohio Bobcats (10-3 in 2022) travel out West to start their MAC East title defense, and are set to take on the San Diego State Aztecs (7-6 in 2022) on their snazzy new home grounds later today.

The Bobcats came within a game of winning their first MAC championship since 1968 last season, and are looking to finish the job in 2023 while running it back with largely the same crew which got them there last time. Kurtis Rourke, the MAC’s Offensive Player of the Year, is back and healthy for this matchup after tearing his ACL during November weeknight action against Ball State.

The Aztecs, meanwhile, look to rebound from a down year by their standards. SDSU finished 7-6 with a loss at the Hawai’i Bowl against Middle Tennessee State rounding out their season. This will be the first of five games on their schedule against a team with 10+ wins the season prior, giving them one of the harder slates in college football. Jack Browning, their combination kicker, was a second-team All-American last season and is on the Ray Guy and Lou Groza Award preseason watch lists for 2021.

These two teams last met in 2018 in the postseason, with Frank Solich’s Ohio squad shutting out SDSU 27-0 in the Frisco Bowl. The Bobcats are the only MAC team SDSU has suffered a defeat against, going 15-0-1 otherwise.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, stream, listen and stay informed regarding the game:

Game Info:

Where: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California When: Saturday, August 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, August 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 79 degrees and sunny, with wings at 9 MPH. No chance of precipitation.

79 degrees and sunny, with wings at 9 MPH. No chance of precipitation. Odds: San Diego State is a three-point favorite, with an over/under of 49 points, per DraftKings.

