2023 Toledo Rockets Positional Previews: Offensive Line

To say that the offensive line thrived under adversity in 2022 is probably a fairly big understatement. Whether covering for injuries or finding its best five, Toledo molded the offensive line throughout the season to find what it needed, using three starters each at right guard and right tackle alone.

The offensive line shined through the changes, guiding Toledo to a MAC championship and bowl win over Liberty while finishing second in the MAC in points per game (31) and third in yards per contest (402).

The group appears ready to play its best football with a number of experienced and talented returning options and some intriguing transfer portal additions.

With that, let’s take a look at the Rockets O-line heading into 2023.

Offensive Line Roster

Departures:

Mitchell Berg (graduation)

Kelvin Ateman (graduation)

Chris Ocasio (graduation)

Lavel Dumont (transfer to Rice)

Kyle Moore (not on roster)

Jackson Stoefen (not on roster)

Michael Bergen (not on roster)

Justin Stephens (position change, TE)

Arrivals:

Jackson Cannon (transfer from Mississippi State)

Rod Orr (transfer from Florida State)

David Nwaogwugwu (transfer from Rutgers)

Mason Ludwig (incoming freshman)

Grant Zimmerly (incoming freshman)

Cole Rhett (incoming freshman)

Alek Winner (incoming freshman)

Incumbents:

Devan Rogers

Kendall Majors

Vinny Sciury

Tyler Long

Nick Rosi

Chase Riedel

Ethan Spoth

Tanner Wigand

Drew Beckenhaupt

Andrew Feiertag

Brian Keane

Stephen Gales

Carter Fouty

Garrett Schwiebert

The 2023 Rockets return a group of five experienced, versatile linemen to start fall camp with final fits being determined in the process.

The group is led by right tackle Nick Rosi. Joining the program as a walk-on, Rosi wasted little time in becoming a major factor for Toledo’s line. Rosi began his career on the interior, earning All-MAC honors as a left guard. The Powell, Ohio product then switched to right tackle where he was a first-team, all-MAC selection in 2022, even spending some time at right guard for a few games down the stretch as Mitchell Berg manned the right tackle spot.

Tyler Long returns after missing all of 2022 with a leg injury. Long is an experienced option with over 20 career appearances, beginning his career at right guard. Although he was unable to go in 2022, Long performed well enough early on in his career to garner 2022 preseason All-MAC team status in multiple publications. Long was projected to move to center in 2022 but brings an infusion of talent to the group wherever needed.

Left guard Vinny Sciury can make a claim no other lineman on the 2022 MAC champs can make: he started every game at his position. Coming into his fourth season with the Rockets with 25 career appearances, the 2021 All-Academic performer is in his prime for 2023.

Kendall Major was a factor on the interior line for the Rockets in 2022. After making some spot appearances in 2020 and 2021, Major started in 12 games in 2022, the first four at center before moving to right guard for the next eight.

After playing four seasons on the defensive line, Devan Rogers switched to O-line and took over the starting center spot in week five versus Central Michigan and never looked back, locking down the position through the bowl win over Liberty in the Boca Raton bowl.

While returning those five experienced players just discussed, the main task heading into 2023 is finding a new left tackle. Mitchell Berg and Kelvin Ateman manned the position in 2022 but both have graduated and will be missed.

The Rockets can pull that starter at left tackle from anywhere in the group, including one of the players discussed above but they have other options.

In addition to some returning Rockets, Toledo added some transfers who fit the bill.

A couple of intriguing redshirt freshmen arrived on campus in Rod Orr and Jackson Cannon, both of similar size at around six-foot-six and 315 pounds. Orr transferred from Florida State after graduating high school as a four-star player with an eye-popping 29 scholarship offers per 247 Sports.

Cannon transferred from Mississippi State as a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports.

There is also a more experienced option in senior David Nwaogwugwu who transferred in from Rutgers after spending his early career at Temple. Nwaogwugwu stands around six-foot-five and 300 lbs. and has some experience with 15 game appearances including a few spot starts while at Temple and Rutgers.