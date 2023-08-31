2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Thursday, August 31

There’s already one game in the books for the MAC, a loss in Week 0 for the Ohio Bobcats, but fret not: there’s more chances at the plate for the MAC to get their first victory of the 2023 season.

Two more of those opportunities pop up later this evening, with a new-look Kent State team hoping to spoil the Big 12 debut of the surging UCF Knights, while Western Michigan hopes to get the Lance Taylor era off on the right foot by beating a punchy St. Francis (PA) team.

Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to both games:

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. UCF Knights

Game Info:

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium (aka The Bounce House) in Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium (aka The Bounce House) in Orlando, Florida When: Thursday, August 31, 2022, 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, August 31, 2022, 7 p.m. EST Weather: 77 degrees and threatening to thunderstorm, with a 64 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5-10 MPH.

77 degrees and threatening to thunderstorm, with a 64 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5-10 MPH. Gambling considerations: UCF is a 35.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 56, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will televised exclusively on FS1. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will televised exclusively on FS1. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the Fox Sports app. A valid subscription is required for viewing. The game can also be viewed on respective cable/satellite provider services, as well as streaming-native services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling.

The game will be available for streaming on the Fox Sports app. A valid subscription is required for viewing. The game can also be viewed on respective cable/satellite provider services, as well as streaming-native services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Marc Daniels (play-by-play) and Gary Parris (analyst) will provide the flagship UCF call on 96.9 The Ticket. Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play) and Sergio Ruiz Torres (analyst) will also provide a Spanish-language radio call en vivo on UCFKnights.com/twitch, per UCF’s game notes. (As of publication, a live link could not be found.)

Western Michigan Broncos vs. St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Thursday, August 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, August 31, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 51 and clear at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset. Light winds, slight chance of precipitation.

51 and clear at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset. Light winds, slight chance of precipitation. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen: