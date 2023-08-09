2023 Bowling Green Falcons Positional Previews: Special teams

Departures

Owen Roznac (graduation)

Mason Lawler (graduation)

Arrivals

N/A

Incumbents

Sami Sir

Ethan Warner

Jackson Cleather

Jack Sauder

Alan Anaya

It’s a true free-for-all in Bowling Green this year, especially at placekicker.

Mason Lawler departs the program after a serviceable 11-of-16 campaign (including 34-of-34 in 2022, leaving the Falcons without a placekicker with experience heading into 2023. Thankfully for Bowling Green, they’ll have plenty of on-roster options when it comes to replacing Lawler’s production.

There’s no indication of a favorite so far, but Ethan Warner, Jackson Kleather, and Alan Anaya are all expected to compete for the spot. None of the players have recorded kicking stats, but Jack Sauder was the team’s primary holder in 2022.

Warner is probably the favorite at present, and has a leg capable of kicking from 60+ yards out. Kleather is a true freshman who went 12-of-15 with a long of 47 yards at Tippecanoe [OH] HS last year, and also handled punting and kickoff duties. Alan Anaya is an intriguing international candidate, hailing from ITESM Queretaro in Mexico, and gained notoriety in 2019 by kicking a 50-yard field goal blindfolded. He’s been working with former longtime NFL veteran kicker Shayne Graham this offseason to improve on his craft.

With no practice reports available and no transfers coming in, we’ll have to assume these are the players who will compete for the spot come fall.

Sami Sir does return at the punting spot, which is good in terms of having an experienced name. However, his punting could use a bit of improvement, as he averaged a meager 36.2 yards per punt in 2022, with four punts of 50+ yards and 18 punts inside-the-20.

This is the final positional preview piece for Bowling Green. If you missed any of the others, please click this link to check out our preseason storystream.

BGSU kicks off their 2023 campaign Saturday, Sept. 2nd at noon ET, as they travel to Lynchburg, Virginia to face off against the Liberty Flames. As of now, the game is slated to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.