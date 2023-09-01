2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Friday, Sept. 1

Western Michigan kicked their season off on Thursday night, and now it’s time for the other two Michigan-based MAC squads to start their seasons in full.

The Chippewas are set to travel an hour or so down US-127 to take on the Michigan State Spartans for the first time since 2019, while the Eastern Michigan Eagles host the Howard Bison at The Factory to open up their shift for 2023.

The RedHawks also travel down to Miami, Florida to take on the Hurricanes in a surprise reprise of the Confusion Bowl, a match to be played for the first time since 1987.

Today’s action could be impacted if you’re a Spectrum cable customer, as they’re in the midst of a carriage dispute with The Walt Disney Company regarding carriage fees.

Currently airing on all Disney-owned channels on Charter Spectrum: pic.twitter.com/sNlkxSktwy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 1, 2023

Please keep this in mind when reading the schedule below. Affected games will be denoted with an asterisk (*) in both the heading and TV/streaming options.

Below is everything you’ll need to watch and listen to all three contests, along with some additional relevant information, such as weather and gambling considerations.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans

Game Info:

Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan When: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. EST

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 75 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Winds at 6 MPH.

75 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Winds at 6 MPH. Gambling considerations: Michigan State is a 14.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 45.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will televised exclusively on FS1. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will televised exclusively on FS1. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the Fox Sports app. A valid subscription is required for viewing. The game can also be viewed on respective cable/satellite provider services, as well as streaming-native services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling.

The game will be available for streaming on the Fox Sports app. A valid subscription is required for viewing. The game can also be viewed on respective cable/satellite provider services, as well as streaming-native services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling. Radio options: George Blaha (play-by-play) and Jason Strayhorn (color) will provide the MSU call on the Spartan Radio Network, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Howard Bison

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. EST

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 71 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with no chance at precipitation. Steady temperature drop-off throughout. Winds at 7 MPH.

71 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with no chance at precipitation. Steady temperature drop-off throughout. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game is a streaming exclusive and therefore will not be televised. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game is a streaming exclusive and therefore will not be televised. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Miami RedHawks vs. Miami [FL] Hurricanes*

Game Info:

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Weather: 84 degrees and mostly clear, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 14 MPH

84 degrees and mostly clear, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 14 MPH Gambling considerations: The Hurricanes are 16.5-point favorites, with an over/under of 45, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.*

The game will be on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.* Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Joe Zagaski (play-by-play) and Don Bailey (color) will provide the Miami [FL] call on WQAM-AM 560.

[Editor’s note: UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. ET to reflect Spectrum cable outages on the ESPN family of networks.]