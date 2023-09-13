2023 MACtion on the Pitch: Week 4

Welcome back to MACtion on the Pitch, where we take a look at what happened over the course of the week in women’s soccer.

Week 4 saw more non-conference action. For five teams, this week would be the last non-conference tune up before league play takes the stage.

Akron (1-5-0)

9/10 at Wright State (L)

Akron would travel to Wright State to continue looking for any positive momentum. Wright State would hold the early shot advantage, and would eventually break through in the 25th minute to go up 1-0. Akron would only need a little over two minutes to equalize, as Katie Stafford would score her second of the year. (Credit: Akron Women’s Soccer/X)

A look at Katie Stafford's 27' goal that equalizes @ZipsWSOC game at Wright State at one pic.twitter.com/2qkWjk2SsH — Akron Women's Soccer (@ZipsWSOC) September 10, 2023

The score would be 1-1 at half, with a fairly even shot, and shot on goal battle. Akron would surrender the go ahead goal in the 72nd minute. Akron would not find the equalizer, and dropped their fifth straight contest by a score of 2-1.

Upcoming matches:

9/14 at Niagara

Ball State (2-4-0)

9/7 at Vanderbilt (L)

9/10 vs Austin Peay (W)

Ball State traveled down to Nashville for their final power five game of the year. Ball State’s defense held strong to keep the game 0-0 at half, with Vanderbilt holding a 6-2 shot advantage. It felt like Ball State would come away with a draw, but Vanderbilt would score with 2:58 left to steal the win. Ball State dropped a heartbreaker to go to 1-4 on the year.

The Cardinals welcomed Austin Peay to Muncie. It would be senior day for the Cardinals as well. Congratulations to Jordan Jeffers, Avery Fenchel, Ryann Locante, Maria Broering, Abby Elgert, Paige Munar, and Bethany Moser! It didn’t take long to get a goal, as Ball State’s Emily Roper scored 93 seconds in the game. That score would hold at half, with the Cardinals holding an 11-5 shot advantage. Ball State would score in the 57th minute. Guess who? Emily Roper again! This time, she was assisted by Maya Millis. Ball State would go up 3-0 in the 62nd minute, on a senior day goal from Avery Fenchel. Fenchel is now tied for second for goals scored in the MAC. That would be all she wrote as the Cardinals claimed victory on senior day!

Upcoming matches:

9/14 at Butler

Bowling Green (2-4-0)

9/10 vs Notre Dame (L)

The Falcons welcomed Notre Dame, a number one seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, to Cochrane Stadium.

This would be their last non-conference matchup before MAC play. After some back and forth play, Notre Dame would take the lead in the 35th minute. The Irish would be up 1-0 at the break. Notre Dame kept playing tough and would score again in the 54th minute. Notre Dame would add a 3rd goal in the 83rd minute. Bowling Green would lose, and finish a tough non-conference schedule at 2-4. We also have to shout them out for breaking their attendance record with 1,516 fans in attendance. (Credit: BGSU Women’s Soccer/X)

Thank you, Falcon Fans! With today's attendance of 1,516 fans, we crushed the attendance record for a women’s soccer game!



We appreciate all your support and look forward to seeing you all on September 24 for our next home game! #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/jRU5iq4zT0 — BGSU Women’s Soccer (@BGSU_WSoccer) September 10, 2023

Upcoming matches:

9/21 at Toledo

Buffalo (3-1-2)

9/10 vs Cornell (D)

Buffalo welcomed the Big Red from the Ivy League. Buffalo and Cornell would go back and forth for a good amount of time, but Cornell went up 1-0 just past 40 minutes. That score would hold at half, with Buffalo holding a 5-4 shot advantage. Buffalo found the equalizer in the 58th minute, on a goal from Katie Krohn. That would be her fourth of the year, and she’s another contender for the Offensive Player of the Year race. Both teams would walk away with the 1-1 draw, in what felt like an old fashioned game of tug o’ war.

Upcoming matches:

9/16 at Connecticut

Central Michigan (1-1-3)

9/10 vs Purdue-Fort Wayne (W)

The Chippewas welcomed the Mastodons for their last non-conference matchup. It was also senior day for them. Congratulations to Addie Brown, Abigale Edwards, Megan Scholten, Emily Penney, Elizabeth Chlystun, and Matilda Melin!

Central would dominate the shot total in the half, breaking through with seven minutes to go. Lauren Walker notched the goal, with an assist from Jocelin Zimmerer. The Chippewas would hold the 10-4 shot advantage going into the break. Jenna Little would score the second goal in the 62nd minute, with assists from Lauren Walker, and Jocelin Zimmerer. The Mastodons would pull one back in the 69th minute to make the score 2-1. The score would go final, and Central Michigan would win on senior day! This also marks the Chippewas first win of 2023. They go into conference play at 1-1-3.

Upcoming matches:

9/21 vs Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan (0-4-4)

9/7 at Purdue-Fort Wayne (D)

9/10 vs Valparaiso (D)

Eastern would travel to Fort Wayne to take on the Mastodons. Both teams would trade shots, and the Mastodons would strike first in the 17th minute. It didn’t take long for Eastern to equalize when Olivia Sipsock would score her second of the year in the 20th minute. Kate Robinson notched the assist, and the halftime score would be 1-1. The Mastodons would score in the 59th minute to take the lead, 2-1. Eastern would not quit as Maddie O’Farrell would score her first of the year to level the game 2-2. Kate Robinson notched assist number two of the game. The score would hold, and Eastern would leave with a positive result, but still searching for that elusive first win.

Eastern Michigan welcomed Valparaiso to Scicluna Field for their last non-conference matchup. It was also senior day for the Eagles. Congratulations to Rebecca Przybylo, and Tiffanie Hollingsworth!

The Eagles would be all over the Beacons attacking half, breaking through in the 28th minute. Meagan Lukowski would get the Eagles on the board, with an assist from Olivia Sipsock. Lukowski leads the team with three goals. The Eagles held the momentum into the halftime break. Both teams would go back and forth, but Valparaiso would score the equalizer in the 86th minute. The final whistle would sound and the Eagles would walk away with a heartbreaking 1-1 draw on senior day. They go into conference play still searching for their first win of 2023. Check out the senior day highlights below. (Credit: emuathletics/YouTube)

Upcoming matches:

9/21 at Central Michigan

Kent State (3-2-2)

9/10 vs Duquesne (W)

Kent State’s last match before conference play was against Duquesne at Dix Stadium. It was also senior day. Congratulations to Sarah Melén, Callie Cunningham, Dalaney Ranallo, Giulia Giovinazzi, Amanda Winquist, and Luca Ralph!

Both Duquesne and Kent State would be fairly even on shots, with Duquesne holding a 4-2 advantage for shots on goal. The score would be 0-0 at half. Kent found the go ahead goal in the 58th minute. Siena Stambolich would find the back of the net, with senior day assists from Callie Cunningham and Dalaney Ranallo. The 75th minute saw Kent State increase the advantage to 2-0 on a senior day goal from Amanda Winquist. She was assisted by Siena Stambolich and Callie Cunningham. With 9:56 left in the game, Duquesne would get on the board to make it 2-1. The Flashes would hold on to win that 2-1 game, and would be the third team to win their senior day game. The Flashes will have a break before conference play starts.

Upcoming matches:

9/21 at Ohio

Miami (3-3-1)

9/7 at Marshall (L)

9/10 vs Eastern Kentucky (W)

Miami traveled to Huntington to take on the Thundering Herd. Miami would accumulate eight fouls and four shots. Goalkeeper Dominique Popa made one save to maintain the 0-0 score through the break. Miami and Marshall would trade shots throughout the second half, but Marshall would break through in the 61st minute. Miami held tough, but Marshall scored a second goal in the 84th minute to go up 2-0. That would be enough as Miami would lose their third of the year.

Miami welcomed Eastern Kentucky to Bobby Kramig Field. Miami would hold the shot advantage 5-0, but would go into the half tied 0-0. In the 61st minute, Miami would take the lead on a Haley Anspach goal, with a Taylor Hamlett assist. Miami held strong and the game ended at 1-0, highlighted by Mallory Thomas earning the shutout.

Upcoming matches:

9/14 at Montana

Northern Illinois (2-2-2)

9/10 at Southern Indiana (D)

NIU would travel to Evansville to take on the Southern Indiana Eagles.

Both teams tied in shots, with Southern Indiana holding a 3-2 advantage for shots on goal. The score would be 0-0 at half. Another defensive battle started the second half, but Southern Indiana would get the opening goal in the 62nd minute. It felt like Southern Indiana would walk away with the win, but Sahara Zingano would convert from the penalty spot to equalize the game in the 86th minute.

Upcoming matches:

9/14 vs DePaul

Ohio (2-3-2)

9/7 at Ohio State (L)

9/10 at James Madison (L)

Ohio would take the short drive to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes. Ohio would lead the shot advantage early, and would score first in the 20th minute. That score would hold as Ohio State would hold a 14-2 shot advantage at the break. The Bobcats would level the game when Shae Robertson converted a penalty in the 57th minute. (Credit: Ohio Soccer/X)

The tie wouldn’t last long as Ohio State would score 3 more goals to come away with the 4-1 win.

Ohio would then make the trek to James Madison for their last non-conference matchup. Ohio and James Madison would each only have one shot in a defensive battle, leading to a 0-0 halftime deadlock. James Madison only needed 8:27 to go in front 1-0. Ohio struggled to score all game, only putting up 2 shots for the whole game. The Bobcats go into the conference schedule at 2-3-2 after a tough week.

Upcoming matches:

9/21 vs Kent State

Toledo (2-3-1)

9/7 vs Northwood (W)

9/10 vs Oakland (L)

Toledo started off their four-game homestand with a visit from D-II Northwood [MI]. Toledo would hold an 8-1 shot advantage, but Northwood would find the net first in the 32nd minute. Toledo would remain down 1-0 at half, despite the 17-4 shot advantage. Toledo only needed 3:44 to get on the board and equalize from Kaema Amachree’s first goal of the year, assisted by Madison Medalle, and Kayla Flory. Toledo would then go up 2-1 just over one minute later on a goal from Olivia Dault, assisted by Emily Mann. That score would hold and Toledo would have their first home win of 2023.

Toledo would welcome the Golden Grizzlies for their second home game of four in a row. Oakland would hold the 4-3 shot advantage, but the Rockets held strong for the 0-0 halftime score. In the 52nd minute, Rylee Michaels was shown red. Oakland would convert from the spot, and Toledo would be down to 10 women. Toledo found the equalizer just before the 56 minute mark. Grace Turski would score on an assist from Olivia Dault. Oakland broke the tie in the 87th minute, and Toledo would drop a heartbreaker 2-1.

Upcoming matches:

9/17 vs Chicago State

Western Michigan (4-2-0)

9/7 at Oakland (W)

9/10 at Michigan (L)

The Broncos would travel to Oakland and face the Golden Grizzlies. Western would hold a 9-0 shot advantage through the first half, but Oakland would hold strong for the 0-0 halftime score. The Broncos only needed a little over seven minutes to break the deadlock, with Emily Pagett scoring her first of the year. Jen Blitchok would notch the assist. Five minutes later, Abby Werthman would make the score 2-0 on her first goal of the year. Bria Telemaque would add her second of the year, assisted by Heidi Thomasma, in the 84th minute. Western would move to 4-1 on the year.

Western would travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines. In another highly contested matchup, the Broncos would not shy away to start the game. It would be the 38th minute when Reagan Wisser would score her second goal in as many games to take the 1-0 lead. Michigan would score 14 seconds later to equalize. A 14-9 shot advantage for the Broncos would be a huge factor for the 1-1 halftime draw. Michigan would score almost 11 minutes into the second half for the 2-1 lead. Michigan added a third in the 62nd minute to go up 3-1. Western Michigan’s Abby Werthman would bring one back to make the score 3-2. Emily Pagett came up with the assist. The comeback effort would fall short as Michigan would hold on for the 3-2 win, despite the 27-15 shot advantage for the Broncos.

Upcoming matches:

9/14 at Marquette

MAC Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

Abby Werthman, senior forward, Western Michigan

The Livonia, Michigan native scored two goals this week. Her first goal was a big part in securing the shutout at Oakland. Her second brought the Broncos back within one at Michigan.

Defensive Player of the Week

Bethany Moser, redshirt junior goalkeeper, Ball State

The Mason, Ohio native notched a 0.56 goals against average this week. Her only goal allowed was in a late heartbreaking loss at Vanderbilt. She played 70:49 against Austin Peay and led the Cardinals to a combined shutout.

Goal(s) of the Week

Our first two goals of the week go to Olivia Dault and Kaema Amachree from Toledo. Both were crucial in the Rockets’ comeback victory against Northwood. (Credit: Toledo Soccer/X)

The next goal of the week is from Jenna Little. This one secured the Chippewas’ first victory of 2023 in a 2-1 victory over Purdue-Fort Wayne. (Volume warning for all users). (Credit: CMU Women’s Soccer/X)

Katie Krohn finds her way into goals of the week once again. Her great second effort solidified a 1-1 draw against Cornell. (Credit: UB Women’s Soccer/X)

Finally, we have Emily Pagett, Abby Werthman, and Bria Telemaque of Western Michigan. All three scored in their 3-0 shutout of Oakland, and were too good to leave out. Telemaque had another outstanding effort for her second of the year.

All three of our goals in one convenient place #BroncosReign #RaiseTheStandard pic.twitter.com/gmka1EFH2l — WMU Women's Soccer (@WMUWomensSoccer) September 8, 2023

What’s Next?

As mentioned before, five teams now have a break before conference play. Next week’s #MACtion on the Pitch will be a shorter one as the seven remaining teams still have non-conference action to go through. Please look forward to it!