2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 3

After a rough weekend as a collective, the MAC marches forward to try and secure better results.

Week 2 was a week most MAC fans would like to forget.

Over a third of the MAC programs who faced FCS programs wound up in one-score affairs, with two of those MAC teams losing in the process. There was real danger of all four teams losing as well, so suffice to say it was a sweaty time for all involved.

The MAC also went 0-fer in Power Five games once again, with NIU’s win against Boston College feeling ever more distant after falling on their face against SIU last week. Altogether, the MAC held a 6-6 record, with either Miami’s win over UMass, Toledo;s win over Texas Southern (71-3!!!) or Ohio’s win over CUSA contender FAU coming off as the “best” win.

But Week 3 is a new week, and the MAC looks to imporve on their record from last week witrh a number of winnable games on the board.

