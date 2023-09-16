2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 16

Good news, everyone!

The Spectrum/Disney carriage dispute is over, meaning anyone who has Charter Spectrum services can once again watch college football on the ESPN family of networks after two weeks of affected games. That’s encouraging, as some MAC fans lost the ability to watch several games over the last two offerings.

Last week’s schedule had a heavy emphasis on the evening slate, and this week should be a similar story, with several games kicking off after 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Let’s dive right into the action:

Akron Zips vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Game Info:

Where: Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

Gambling considerations: Kentucky is a 26-point favorite, with an over/under of 49, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro will provide the Kentucky call for WLAP-AM 630.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Game Info:

Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O'Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Brian Jennings (play-by-play) and Tom James (color) will provide the Indiana State radio call for WGIV-FM 105.5.

Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Wolverines

Game Info:

Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Gambling considerations: Michigan is a 40.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 53.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be available on the Big Ten Network. Check your local network schedules for availability.

Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Doug Karsch (play-by-pay) and Jon Jansen (color) will provide the Michigan radio call for WWJ-AM 950.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Liberty Flames

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Amherst, New York

Gambling considerations: Liberty is a 3.5-point road favorite, with an over/under of 55, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Liberty will broadcast their radio call on their proprietary network.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Game Info:

Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Gambling considerations: Notre Dame is a 34.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 52, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Ryan Harris (color) will provide the call for the Notre Dame Radio Network.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. UMass Minutemen

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Gambling considerations: EMU is a seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Jay Burnham (play-by-play) and Andy Gresch (color) will provide the UMass call for WHMP-FM 101.5.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Game Info:

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Miami RedHawks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Game Info:

Where: Carson Field at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Gambling considerations: Cincy is a 14-point favorite, with an over/under of 44.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Don Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (color) will provide the Cincy call for WEBN-FM 102.7.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Game Info:

Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

Gambling considerations: Nebraska is an 11-point favorite, with an over/under of 42, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be available on FS1. Check your local network schedules for availability.

Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while Greg Sharpe (play-by-play) and Matt Davison (color) will provide the Nebraska call for KLIN-AM 1400. Nebraska also has an additional Spanish-language call, with Enrique Morales (play-by-play) and Oscar "El Tico" Monterroso (color) calling the game en vivo for KBBX-FM 97.7 The Lobo.

Ohio Bobcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Gambling considerations: Iowa State is a three-point road favorite, with an over/under of 42.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while John Walters (play-by-play) and Eric Heft (color) will provide the ISU call for KASI-AM 1430.

Toledo Rockets vs. San Jose State Spartans

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

Gambling considerations: Toledo is a seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 56.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, while Devan Wade (play-by-play) and Lary "Chatbox" Hale (color) will provide the Texas Southern call for KTSU-FM 90.1.

Western Michigan Broncos at Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Info:

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Gambling considerations: Iowa is a 28.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 42, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: