The Falcons had a tall task of walking into a Michigan Stadium crowd of 109,955 and going against the #2 Wolverines on Saturday. Here’s what happened:

Michigan’s Blake Corum opened the scoring with a four-yard rushing touchdown just 4:16 into the game.

After BG’s second punt of the day, Jalen Huskey came down with his second interception of the year. Alan Anaya would knock in a 36-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Special teams forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the Falcons settled for another Alan Anaya field goal (this time a 42-yarder) to make it a one point game at 7-6.

With 8:50 left in the half, Jordan Oladokun would intercept McCarthy’s pass, once again gifting the offense another opportunity to get ahead.

Purdue transfer Hayden Timosciek was put in a tough spot taking over on offense, after starting QB Camden Orth (8-of-11, 91 yards) was taken out due to injury.

With 4:15 left in the half, J.J. McCarthy would throw his sixth touchdown pass to Roman Wilson to go up 14-6 after the PAT. That score would hold at half.

On Timosciek’s first play of the second half, Michigan would intercept a pass. Then Blake Corum would score his second rushing TD for Michigan to go up 21-6 after the PAT.

Timosciek would then fumble the ball as he was hit on the next drive, and Michigan drove down for a field goal to make it 24-6.

Cornelius Johnson hauled in an unbelievable big-play touchdown (his first of the year) thanks in part to an unfortunate tip off the hands of Bowling Green defensive back Davon Ferguson . Would you know JJ McCarthy could throw one to someone else? The score was 31-6 after the PAT.

The Falcons would pick J.J. McCarthy off for a third time late in the third quarter to prevent U of M from expanding the lead further. Linebacker Avi McGary would come down with the interception this time.

would come down with the interception this time. Alan Anaya would miss the last field goal attempt of the night, and the final score would hold at 31-6 in favor of Michigan.

Takeaways

Bowling Green had some issues on the night, but overall played decently considering circumstances. Here are some things to consider moving forward:

Injuries

The Falcons were dealt some tough luck in regards to the injury bug. QB Camden Orth went down with an undisclosed injury in the second quarter. Linebacker Demetrius Hardamon went down with a scary injury in the third quarter which required him to be taken off the field on a backboard stretcher. Hardamon showed movement in his lower extremities, and was observed overnight at the University of Michigan hospital. Tight end Levi Gazarek went down in the 4th quarter, carted off with an air cast on his leg. Head coach Scot Loeffler mentioned in the post game presser that Gazarek ended up with a high ankle sprain, and nothing is broken or torn.

Offense

Bazelak was dressed, but did not play. Orth started but went down with an injury. BG has to hope that both will be healthy moving forward. Hayden Timosciek saw his first action with those circumstances, and tried to play the best ball he could. Overall, the offense struggled, accumulating only 203 total yards (124 passing, 79 rushing). Against that Michigan defense, not the worst overall performance but they certainly wished they could’ve gotten more. 3 turnovers led to 10 points for Michigan.

Defense

While it seemed like the Falcon defense was out there for quite a while, they actually only allowed 312 total yards and came up with three turnovers. 312 yards was the lowest total they’ve given up in three games. The defense was excellent in making the Wolverines offense uncomfortable, picking off J.J. McCarthy three times.

Special Teams

Special teams came through again, forcing a fumble on a kickoff after getting on the board in the second quarter. Bowling Green kicked it short, Trent Simms initiated the fumble, and Patrick Day fell on the football. That put BG in the position to drive and cut the game to one point at 7-6.

Up Next

Bowling Green hosts the Ohio Bobcats for homecoming on September 23rd. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+.

We’d also like to give an early shoutout to the Bowling Green Falcon Marching Band, as they’ll celebrate their 100th anniversary at this year’s homecoming.