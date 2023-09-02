 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 2

The season kicks off for six teams in the MAC on the first week of action nationwide for the majority of teams. Hope abounds!

By James H. Jimenez
Ohio University vs University at Buffalo Set Number: X155567 TK1 R3 F104

Half the MAC has already kicked off action in Week 1 with the early window non-conference early window contests starting back up once again. Today is the day where the second half of the MAC starts its season, on the more traditional start of the weekend.

Four of the six teams in play today travel to Power Five programs looking to #FlyTheFlag, while Akron and Bowling Green travel to Group of Five peers to try and figure out where they might stand in the pecking order.

Today’s action could be impacted if you’re a Spectrum cable customer, as they’re in the midst of a carriage dispute with The Walt Disney Company regarding carriage fees.

Please keep this in mind when reading the schedule below. Affected games will be denoted with an asterisk (*) in both the heading and TV/streaming options.

Without further ado: let’s get right into it!

Akron Zips at Temple Owls

NCAA LACROSSE: MAY 27 DIV I Men’s Lacrosse Championships Semifinal - Duke v Penn State Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
  • Weather: 81 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: Temple is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 56.6, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Kevin Kopp (play-by-play) and Paul Palmer (color) will provide the Temple call on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats*

Eastern Michigan v Kentucky Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
  • Weather: 82 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: Kentucky is favored by 25 points, with an over/under of 49, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be on the SEC Network, an ESPN family network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.*
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
  • Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro will provide the Kentucky call for WLAP-AM 630.

Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Liberty at UConn Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
  • Weather: 77 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 4 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: Liberty is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 49.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.
  • Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Liberty will broadcast their radio call on their proprietary network.

Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Illinois State at Wisconsin Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Weather: 90 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 12 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: Wisconsin is a 28-point favorite, with an over/under of 54, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be available on FS1. Check your local network schedules for availability.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
  • Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Mark Tausher (color) will provide the Wisconsin radio call for WIBA-FM 101.5.

Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles*

Florida State v Boston College Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET
  • Weather: 77 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: Boston College is a 8.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be on the ACC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.*
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
  • Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while John Meterparel (play-by-play) and Pete Cronan will provide the BC radio call for WEEI-FM 93.7.

Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini

Wyoming v Illinois Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Weather: 82 and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Slow temperature dropoff throughout. Winds at 6 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: Illinois is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 45.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be available on the Big Ten Network. Check your local network schedules for availability.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
  • Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network

