2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 2

Half the MAC has already kicked off action in Week 1 with the early window non-conference early window contests starting back up once again. Today is the day where the second half of the MAC starts its season, on the more traditional start of the weekend.

Four of the six teams in play today travel to Power Five programs looking to #FlyTheFlag, while Akron and Bowling Green travel to Group of Five peers to try and figure out where they might stand in the pecking order.

Today’s action could be impacted if you’re a Spectrum cable customer, as they’re in the midst of a carriage dispute with The Walt Disney Company regarding carriage fees.

Currently airing on all Disney-owned channels on Charter Spectrum: pic.twitter.com/sNlkxSktwy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 1, 2023

Please keep this in mind when reading the schedule below. Affected games will be denoted with an asterisk (*) in both the heading and TV/streaming options.

Without further ado: let’s get right into it!

Akron Zips at Temple Owls

Game Info:

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Weather: 81 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

81 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: Temple is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 56.6, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Kevin Kopp (play-by-play) and Paul Palmer (color) will provide the Temple call on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats*

Game Info:

Where: Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Weather: 82 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

82 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: Kentucky is favored by 25 points, with an over/under of 49, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the SEC Network, an ESPN family network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.*

The game will be on the SEC Network, an ESPN family network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.* Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro will provide the Kentucky call for WLAP-AM 630.

Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames

Game Info:

Where: Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Weather: 77 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 4 MPH.

77 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 4 MPH. Gambling considerations: Liberty is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 49.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.

The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Liberty will broadcast their radio call on their proprietary network.

Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers

Game Info:

Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Weather: 90 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 12 MPH.

90 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 12 MPH. Gambling considerations: Wisconsin is a 28-point favorite, with an over/under of 54, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be available on FS1. Check your local network schedules for availability.

The game will be available on FS1. Check your local network schedules for availability. Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Mark Tausher (color) will provide the Wisconsin radio call for WIBA-FM 101.5.

Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles*

Game Info:

Where: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET Weather: 77 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.

77 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: Boston College is a 8.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the ACC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.*

The game will be on the ACC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.* Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while John Meterparel (play-by-play) and Pete Cronan will provide the BC radio call for WEEI-FM 93.7.

Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini

Game Info:

Where: University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois When: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Weather: 82 and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Slow temperature dropoff throughout. Winds at 6 MPH.

82 and sunny at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Slow temperature dropoff throughout. Winds at 6 MPH. Gambling considerations: Illinois is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 45.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: