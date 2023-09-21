2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 4

Week 3 has come and gone, and the new week is here to replace it.

The most interesting scheduling quirk here is the introduction of league play, with one game each to kick off the MAC East and MAC West title runs. Ohio is set to play Bowling Green in the East, while Western Michigan will travel to Toledo for the West matchup.

There’s also the last Big Ten-MAC game of the season in the upcoming slate, as Akron will meet with the Indiana Hoosiers. The Zips will be the MAC’s last chance to fly the flag in B1G territory, a streak which has been in-tact for 16 seasons in a row. While the MAC has picked up a good handful of upsets in ACC and Big 12 country, the Big Ten upsets always have just that much more meaning to them. Lots of eyes will be on this primetime contest.

Follow all of our coverage here on this storystream for game previews, recaps and any other miscellany which may come your way!