2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 23

There’s two less games on the docket this week, but that’s perfectly fine because it means out first two league games are set to be played!

Toledo and Western Michigan kick off the MAC West action, while Ohio and Bowling Green are set to be the first MAC East matchup of the season.

There’s only one potential flag-flying bid this week, with Akron traveling to Bloomington to play Indiana, and a solitary FCS game, with Miami hosting Delaware State. All other MAC programs look towards meetings with Group of Five peers, making Week 4 an intriguing one.

Let’s dive right into the action:

Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers

Game Info:

Where: Indiana University Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana University Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 75 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Slow cool-off after sunset. Winds at 5 MPH.

75 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Slow cool-off after sunset. Winds at 5 MPH. Gambling considerations: Indiana is a 16-point favorite, with an over/under of 46.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be available on the Big Ten Network. Check your local network schedules for availability.

The game will be available on the Big Ten Network. Check your local network schedules for availability. Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro will provide the Kentucky call for WLAP-AM 630.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 76 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH.

76 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH. Gambling considerations: Georgia Southern is a 6.5-point road favorite, with an over/under of 60.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Brian Jennings (play-by-play) and Tom James (color) will provide the Indiana State radio call for WGIV-FM 105.5.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 73 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 15 MPH.

73 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 15 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ohio is a 13.5-point road favorite, with an over/under of 44.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Russ Eisenstein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.

Buffalo Bulls vs. UL-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns

Game Info:

Where: Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 86 and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. No significant change in temperature after sunset. Winds at 7 MPH.

86 and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. No significant change in temperature after sunset. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: The Ragin’ Cajuns are a nine-point favorite, with an over/under of 59, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Jay Walker (play-by-play) and Gerald Broussard (color) will provide the ULL call for 103.3 The GOAT.

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars

Game Info:

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 88 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.

88 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH. Gambling considerations: USA is a 15-point favorite, with an over/under of 49.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while JT Crabtree (play-by-play) and Chris May (color) will call the game for USA on The Rock 96.1 FM.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Game Info:

Where: JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama

JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 83 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH.

83 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: JSU is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 52.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Jay Burnham (play-by-play) and Andy Gresch (color) will provide the UMass call for WHMP-FM 101.5.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Game Info:

Where: Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno, California When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 72 degrees and clear, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Slow cool-off expected throughout. Winds at 8 MPH.

72 degrees and clear, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Slow cool-off expected throughout. Winds at 8 MPH. Gambling considerations: Fresno State is a 28-point favorite, with an over/under of 49, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.

The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Paul Loeffler (play-by-play) and Pat Hill (color) will provide the Fresno State call for PowerTalk 96.7.

Miami RedHawks vs. Delaware State Hornets

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 78 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 7 MPH.

78 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while the Delaware State broadcast is expected to air on the Heritage Sports Radio Network, an HBCU-centric Internet radio station.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 73 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.

73 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH. Gambling considerations: NIU is a four-point favorite, with an over/under of 54.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Malik Zaire (color) will provide the Tulsa call for Big Country 99.5.

Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 70 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH.

70 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH. Gambling considerations: Toledo is a 21-point favorite, with an over/under of 54, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: