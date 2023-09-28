2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 5

It’s a short week, with games opening at noon and concluding before sunset! Certainly a reprieve from a crazy first month of action.

Week 5 is looking to be a nice little aperitif, with the majority of conference games set to take place after this layover slate of games. That doesn’t mean there won’t be intrigue, however.

Several must-win contests have already emerged, with one each in the East and West divisions cropping up, as Buffalo faces Akron and NIU looks to win against Toledo. We also have one of the last non-conference games of the season, with BGSU taking on Georgia Tech.

Ohio, meanwhile, gets a rest after being the only MAC team to participate in Week 0.

As usual, we will be taking note of all the games which will be played in Week 5, wioth game rpeviews, recaps and relevant analysis all featured on the storystream below! Be sure to check in every so often for all the latest from us here at Hustle Belt.