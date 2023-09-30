2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 30

There’s just six games this go-around, as Ohio takes a bye earned after a Week 0 game and five league contests on deck. It’s only Bowling Green who will be carrying the MAC banner into enemy territory, as they look to give the MAC another ACC win over Georgia Tech.

Of the six games, four of thems will be streaming-exclusive, with the other two games on ESPN networks, giving us out first clean sweep of the season.

Let’s dive right into the action:

Akron Zips vs. Buffalo Bulls

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at noon Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at noon Eastern time Weather: 73 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH.

73 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH. Gambling considerations: Akron is a three-point favorite, with an over/under of 55, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App.

Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 77 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH.

77 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH. Gambling considerations: WMU is a 1.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM.

Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Game Info:

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 82 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 4 MPH.

82 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 4 MPH. Gambling considerations: Georgia Tech is a 21-point road favorite, with an over/under of 49, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the ACC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on the ACC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Andy Demetra (play-by-play) and Joe Hamilton (color) will provide the GT call for XTRA 106.3.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 70 degrees and sunny, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH.

70 degrees and sunny, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH. Gambling considerations: CMU is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 46, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 74 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH.

74 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH. Gambling considerations: Miami is a 14.5-point road favorite, with an over/under of 51.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450.

Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 73 degrees and mostly sunny, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH.

73 degrees and mostly sunny, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH. Gambling considerations: Toledo is a 13-point favorite, with an over/under of 48, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: