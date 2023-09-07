2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 2

Weeks 0 and 1 are behind us, and there’s a new dawn in front of the MAC in the form of a slate of action for all 12 of the MAC programs.

This week acts as a home opener for most of the MAC teams in play, with over half of the league members playing FCS teams in their second swings at the bat. There will still be a few opportunities for upsets as well, as Eastern Michigan takes on PJ Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers, Kent State embarks on a trip to play the twice-defending champion Georgia and Western Michigan travels to Syracuse to face the Orange.

Unlike last week, all 12 teams will be paying on the same day, which will make for a very busy weekend for fans and onlookers who want to experience the #MACtion. Make sure to check in on this age every so often, as we are constantly updating with previews, recaps and analysis pieces!