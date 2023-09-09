2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 9

It’s Week 2 of the college football season, and once again, all 12 MAC teams are in action, as the conference will feature games in three different windows. The early afternoon slate (12 p.m.-3 p.m.) will feature three games, while the late afternoon slate (3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.) has five contests and the evening slate (6 p.m., and later) will see four MAC programs kick off.

Once again, customers who are subscribed to Charter services will be affected by the Walt Disney Company carriage disputes. This means ABC and the ESPN family of networks will be unavailable to Charter customers. Games affected by the outage have been denoted with an asterisk (*).

ESPN+ games are unaffected, as it is a separate subscription. As always, we provide alternate viewing options under every game offering.

We have everything you need to know on how to watch, stream and listen to all 12 MAC games, as well as other pertinent information below:

Akron Zips vs. Morgan State Bears

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a low percent change of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.

72 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a low percent change of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Lamont Germany (play-by-play) and Renard Stubbs (color) will provide the Morgan State call for WEAA-FM 88.9.

Ball State Cardinals at Georgia Bulldogs*

Game Info:

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 79 degrees with a 36 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout. Winds at 6 MPH.

79 degrees with a 36 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout. Winds at 6 MPH. Gambling considerations: Georgia is a 41.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 52.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the SEC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.*

The game will be on the SEC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.* Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services.* A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services.* A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Scott Howard (play-by-play) and Eric Zeier (color) will provide the Georgia radio call for the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 72 and partly cloudy, with no precipitation. Winds at 8 MPH.

72 and partly cloudy, with no precipitation. Winds at 8 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Mike Bradd (play-by-pay) and David Kidwell (color) will provide the EIU radio call for Hit Mix 88.9 FM.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Fordham Rams

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Amherst, New York

UB Stadium in Amherst, New York When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 71 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation increasing throughout. Winds at 9 MPH.

71 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation increasing throughout. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Lou Orlando (play-by-play) and Brian Rabacs (color) will provide the Fordham call on WFUV-FM 90.9.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Game Info:

Where: Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 68 degrees and sunny, with increasing temperatures throughout. No chance of precipitation. Winds at 3 MPH.

68 degrees and sunny, with increasing temperatures throughout. No chance of precipitation. Winds at 3 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Justin McIssac (play-by-play) and Cameron Beall (color) will provide the New Hampshire call for WGIR-AM 610.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Game Info:

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 70 degrees and rain shower, with decreasing temperatures and increased precipitation expected throughout. 40 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, with winds at 9 MPH.

70 degrees and rain shower, with decreasing temperatures and increased precipitation expected throughout. 40 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, with winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: Minnesota is a 20.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 48.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be available on the Big Ten Network. Check your local network schedules for availability.

The game will be available on the Big Ten Network. Check your local network schedules for availability. Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services are also available with a valid subscription. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while

Kent State Golden Flashes at Arkansas Razorbacks*

Game Info:

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 85 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 8 MPH.

85 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 8 MPH. Gambling considerations: Arkansas is a 38-point favorite, with an over/under of 58, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the SEC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.*

The game will be on the SEC Network, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.* Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform.* Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Chuck Barrett (play-by-play) and Quinn Grovey (color) will provide the Arkansas call for KAKS-FM 99.5.

Miami RedHawks vs. UMass Minutemen

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 76 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH.

76 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: Miami is a seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 44.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Jay Burnham (play-by-play) and Andy Gresch (color) will provide the UMass call for WHMP-FM 101.5.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 72 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 7 MPH.

72 and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while Luke Martin (play-by-play) and Mike Trude (color) will provide the SIU call for WCIL-FM 101.5.

Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Info:

Where: FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 86 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH.

86 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: FAU is favored by 3.5 points, with an over/under of 61.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while Ken LaVicka (play-by-play) and Kris bartels (color) will provide the FAU call for Fox Sports 640AM.

Toledo Rockets vs. Texas Southern Tigers

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 71 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 7 MPH.

71 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, while Devan Wade (play-by-play) and Lary “Chatbox” Hale (color) will provide the Texas Southern call for KTSU-FM 90.1.

Western Michigan Broncos at Syracuse Orange*

Game Info:

Where: J MA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

MA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: Not available due to JMA Wireless Dome being an indoor facility.

Not available due to JMA Wireless Dome being an indoor facility. Gambling considerations: Syracuse is favored by 24.5 points, with an over/under of 57.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: