Dallas Gant starts at linebacker for West in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 99th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl has come and gone, with the primetime Thursday matchup ending in a tidy 26-11 win for the West roster over the East roster in Frisco, Texas.

The Mid-American Conference had just one representative this year in Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant, but Gant made an immediate impression on coaches and scouts, earning the start for the West defense.

Gant, a former transfer from Ohio State, stood out amongst the linebackers all week, with USA Today’s Josh carney noting his flow and ease of movement.

So impressed with @ToledoFB LB Dallas Gant.



Super smooth in his drops. Flips his hips with ease in coverage. Nice, soft hands at catch point, too. Ball skills +++ — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 29, 2024

Gant played the entire first half, playing at all three linebacker positions. Though there are no official stats as of publication, Gant was a sure tackler who showed capable read-and-react play and intriguing zone coverage throughout the contest.

Gant’s measurables are notable, standing at six-foot-two and one-half, 224 lbs., with a recorded peak GPS speed of 19.44 MPH per Zebra Technologies, which logs in as the East-West Shrine Bowl’s fourth-fastest linebacker by GPS and the third-best max acceleration (4.53.) PFF’s Ben Larimore has stated Gant also looks to be in the 4.5-4.6 range in the 40-yard dash as well. Per Steelers Depot, Gant’s arms measure at 33-and-one-eighth inches, with 10-and-one-eighth inch hands and a wingspan of 79-and-seven-eighth inches.

At current, Gant is not on the NFL Draft radar as far as being a draftable prospect, but after his performance in the East-West Shrine Bowl, his stock could be up into the late Day 3 range. His versatility to play all three linebacker spots and special teams, combined with his size and speed, make him an intriguing prospect, even if the ceiling could be limited.