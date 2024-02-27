2024 NFL Draft and Undrafted Free Agency Coverage

Once again, it’s the time of year where dreams get made and legacies are born— first in Indianapolis, then in Detroit.

The Midwest is the destination for prospective professional football players in 2024.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place starting Thursday, Feb. 29 and concluding on Sunday, March 3 at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Indiana, while the NFL’s glorious circus descends upon the shores of Lake Michigan, with Detroit’s Campus Martius serving as the site of the NFL Draft.

It’s these next two months which will determine the fates of thousands of former college stars as they look to take the next step in their careers on the gridiron, and we’ll be covering every development from the Mid-American Conference as it happens.

Be sure to check in on this page every so often for updates leading up to the big day(s) in April, including official measurements, Relative Athletic score compendiums, scouting reports, reported workouts and more!

On the weekend of the draft, we will also have draft profiles and a UDFA signing tracker. The fun never ends where it involves football, and we’ll make sure you’re as updated as possible.