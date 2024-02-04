2024 Senior Bowl Post-Game Stats and Analysis

The 2024 Senior Bowl was dominated by its defenses, as a low-scoring effort saw the National Team took home the 16-7 victory over the American Team on Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler— who won MVP honors— went 4-of-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, finding Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 29-yard scoring toss to give the American team the initial 7-0 lead, but the National side would pile on as subsequent signalcallers fell apart and the National defense took advantage, scoring 16 unanswered to take home the victory.

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske, a former WMU Bronco, was a standout star in his stint with the National team (which he joined the day of the game due to roster requirements.) The Michigan City, Indiana native finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a half-sack on the day.

In terms of the MAC players who took the stage, there would be only one on this fateful Saturday, as Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell opted out the morning of the game after an ascendant performance during the week of practices.

This left Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland as the lone representative of the conference in the Senior Bowl— and he turned in a good effort, notching some pressure early after earning the start for the National defense.

Kneeland played throughout the contest but saw the majority of his reps in the first half, finishing with one tackle, a half-sack and a half tackle-for-loss on the day in what turned out to be a dominant win. Kneeland did get tagged for a roughing-the-passer play to extend a drive, but his practice week helped to raise his profile in what was an otherwise great week in Mobile for the Grand Rapids, Michigan native.

If you’d like to catch up on how both MAC prospects performed during the three practice days and how they measured up, we’ve got that covered for you here.

The next step for both Mitchell and Kneeland will likely be the NFL Scouting Combine. With both players projected to be drafted in the first two rounds, they’re almost assured a spot in Indianapolis this upcoming month.