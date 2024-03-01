2024 NFL Combine Notes: Marshawn Kneeland, DL, Western Michigan

Marshawn Kneeland was one of Western Michigan’s best defensive playmakers over his tenure in Kalamazoo, which is all the more fascinating when one considers he was primarily a tight end in high school.

This past season was the best campaign of his collegiate career, as the Grand Rapids. Michigan native earned placement on the second-team all-MAC roster with a career-high 57 tackles and 4.5 sacks, while also picking up 7.5 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles.

Kneeland had been considered an intriguing Day 2 prospect in the lead-up to this year’s Senior Bowl and well outperformed expectations, dominating one-on-one drills and earning a starting spot over more heralded prospects. His stat sheet for the game itself didn’t pop off the page, but he was a trusted player on a defense which was absolutely dominant in the game.

After his performance in Mobile, Kneeland was considered a Top 100 prospect with much to prove at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now that he’s participated in the traditional drills in Indianapolis, it’s time to look at the tale of the tape:

Official Combine measurements:

Height: six-foot-three

Weight: 267 lbs.

Hands: 9 and one-eighth inches

Arms: 34 and one-half inches

Official Combine workout numbers:

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds (19th in position group)

10-yard dash: 1.66 seconds (t-18th)

Vertical jump: 35.5 inches (8th)

Broad jump: nine feet, 11 inches (t-14th)

Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds (1st)

Shuttle drill: 4.18 seconds (1st)

Bench press: Unavailable

What did we see?

What is immediately obvious with Kneeland is his sheer agility.

It’s not often you see a six-foot-three, 267. lb. player with a sub 4.2 shuttle or 7.0 three-cone drill, but Kneeland topped the charts for both defensive linemen and linebackers on the day. For comparison, Penn Statem defensive end Chop Robinson, who is considered a surefire Day 1 pick, finished second to Kneeland in both categories (4.25 shuttle; 7.3 three-cone) despite having a 4.48 40-yard dash. Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, who topped the charts for his position group, timed in at 4.23 for the shuttle and 7.13 for the three-cone.

It was perhaps the most surprising revelation on the day, as Kneeland’s pure speed numbers were average, with a 4.75 40-yard dash and a 1.66 10-yard split. (Though it should be noted that Kneeland was the fastest defensive end by GPS radar at the Senior Bowl at a peak of 19.8 MPH.)

The agility was evident over the suite of positional drills as well. Kneeland excelled in the wave drill, reacting swiftly to input and keeping his feet centered and smooth throughout the process (even while slipping on a transition) before showing a final burst. His performance even drew some audible phrase from coaches at the end. Kneeland’s agility was further illustrated in the body control drill, where he kept a tight line throughout and was quick to burst to the direction he was asked to go without having to turn to it.

Kneeland is a true “through the whistle” type of rusher, with a great first step and a tenacious mode of play. Kneeland has quick, sharp hands which land with thumps on first contact and allow him to create distance between himself and his assignment.

This was most notable during the pass rush drill, where he showed great stab contact with his leading hands while still exhibiting the ability to stay upright and focus on the next target. Moving from the left to the right did not affect him in the drill either, showing he’s an adaptable player.

Kneeland’s best drill of the night was the “run the hoop” drill, showing off his elite agility and bend on the turns while maintaining straight-line speed and burst when necessary. In a drill where many of his cohorts were admonished for dropping the towel rolls or otherwise stumbled on transition phases, Kneeland showed a very polished and powerful effort, grabbing and placing the towel rolls on to the turf while keeping up his rushing form.

Kneeland’s numbers and performance on Thursday, combined with his college and Senior Bowl tape, have likely propelled him from Top 100 consideration going into this week to the late Day 1-mid Day 2 conversation, with draft boards likely adjusting to put Kneeland as a consensus Top 60 prospect.

What will ultimately determine where Kneeland goes is how the NFL sees him as a prospect. His size and speed certainly make him an attractive project player; Kneeland could be a contributor as a true 4-3 pass rushing end, a 3-4 outside linebacker or a inside/outside versatile defensive lineman independent of scheme. If he were to be a 3-4 backer, he would have to shore up on his pass coverage skills, but there are enough physical tools there to play with to get him in a role right away whether he starts, sits or is part of a rotation.

In terms of immediate impact, Kneeland is a relentless, high-motor backfield rusher who can create pressures with a combination of speed and power to affect the play. There’s value in having a piece like that on an NFL roster, especially one with elite lateral agility in a game which currently emphasizes screen plays and run-pass options as extensions of the running game.