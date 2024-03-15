2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ball State Cardinals

Ball State kicked off the Mid-American Conference’s Pro Day circus on March 4, with 10 former Cardinals going through drills for assembled scouts, media and fans as they take the next step on their pro football journeys.

Ball State, just over an hour down I-69 S from Indianapolis, opted to conduct their Pro Day at the conclusion of the NFL Scouting Combine. The prospects worked out in front of 15 professional scouts at the Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility.

Below are the raw numbers and Relative Athletic Scores for all Ball State prospects who participated in the school’s Pro Day. All RAS cards are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

DB Damion Charity

Elevator Pitch:

Transfer from Old Dominion who solidified himself as a staple player on special teams and rotational player at cornerback in his only season in Muncie. Finished 2023 with 30 tackles (23 solo), three TFLs and two passes defensed. Over his career, Charity had 50 tackles and three pass break-ups.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot and one-quarter

six-foot and one-quarter Weight: 180 lbs.

180 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-eighth inches

32 and one-eighth inches Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds

2.6 seconds Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

4.18 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.13 seconds

7.13 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Levi Wallace (2018)

Roland Mitchell (1987)

LB/LS Clayton Coll

Elevator Pitch:

A former team captain and member of BSU’s student-athlete leadership council who was named to the 2022 all-MAC second-team defense, Coll suffered a season-ending injury early in 2023, his final year of eligibility. Finished tenure with 259 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, four sacks, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups and four forced fumbles over four seasons of play. Working out as a long snapping prospect to prolong his chances of a professional career.

Draft Projections:

Not available; likely a camp invite

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 234 lbs.

234 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-eighths inches

31 and three-eighths inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds

4.84 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.77 seconds

2.77 seconds Shuttle: 4.27 seconds

4.27 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.08 seconds

7.08 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a long snapping prospect:

Steve Wirtel (2020)

Billy Taylor (2022)

As a linebacker prospect:

Sean Lee (2010)

Trevor Roach (2015)

WR Ahmad Edwards

Elevator Pitch:

Transferred in from former FCS program Jacksonville State in his final year of eligibility. Finished 2023 with 31 receptions for 254 yards and a touchdown as a starting receiver on an offense which struggled overall. Edwards finished his six-year career between BSU and JSU with 111 catches for 1.395 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 175 lbs.

lbs. Arms: 31 and three-eighth inches

31 and three-eighth inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

1.57 seconds 20-yard split: 2.83 seconds

2.83 seconds Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.38 seconds

7.38 seconds Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

35.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Ronald Lewis (1990)

Cedric Zachary (1996)

QB Layne Hatcher

Elevator Pitch:

Hatcher lived out of a suitcase throughout his career, transferring three times over his five years of eligibility, with stops at Alabama (2018), Arkansas State (2019-21) and Texas State (2022) before his arrival at Ball State. Meant to bring a veteran presence to a young room, Hatcher began the year as the starter before giving way to Kiael Kelly in conference play. Finished 2023 going 65-of-98 for 583 yards and four passing TDs in seven contests. Passed for 10,662 yards, 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions on 62 percent completion percentage over five seasons.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-10

five-foot-10 Weight: 216 lbs.

216 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-quarter inches

30 and three-quarter inches Hands: nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A 10-yard split: N/A

N/A 20-yard split: N/A

N/A Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.58 seconds

7.58 seconds Vertical jump: 28 inches

28 inches Broad jump: eight feet, three inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

David Fales (2014)

LB/DE Sidney Houston Jr.

Elevator Pitch:

A transfer from D-II McKendree University in 2022, Houston quickly established himself as a starter at the outside linebacker position, eventually anchoring in as a hybrid edge rusher. Played in all eligible games as a Cardinal, earning first-team all-MAC honors as a defensive lineman in 2023 after collecting 59 tackles, including 17 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble. Houston finishes his collegiate career with 223 total tackles, 38 tackles-for-loss and 17.5 sacks.

Draft Projections:

Not available; likely a camp invite

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot and one-half inch

six-foot and one-half inch Weight: 246 lbs.

246 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-quarter inches

31 and three-quarter inches Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.92 seconds

4.92 seconds 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds

1.69 seconds 20-yard split: 2.83 seconds

2.83 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.58 seconds

7.58 seconds Vertical jump: 26.5 inches

26.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches

nine feet, eight inches Bench: 19 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a defensive end:

JaQuan Bailey (2021)

Mikhasil Dubose (2017)

As a linebacker:

Martin Davis (1993)

Al-Rasheed Benton (2018)

DT James Makszin

Elevator Pitch:

A rotational presence for BSU in 2023 after transferring in from FCS Rhode Island in the offseason. Finished his lone campaign in Muncie with 23 total tackles, including a half-sack and 1.5 tackles-for-loss. Maskzin was a team captain at Rhode Island prior to his arrival, leaving the Rams after collecting 105 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks over five seasons.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 281 lbs.

281 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-quarter inches

30 and three-quarter inches Hands: nine and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.3 seconds

5.3 seconds 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds

1.70 seconds 20-yard split: 3.03 seconds

3.03 seconds Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

4.65 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.75 seconds

7.75 seconds Vertical jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad jump: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Markell Utsey (2022)

Quindarius Thagard (2019)

DB Aljareek Malry

Elevator Pitch:

Malry was another transfer on defense in the 2023 cycle, arriving in Muncie via Virginia Military Institute. Malry would work his way into the rotation, primarily at safety, finishing 2023 with 55 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, three passes defensed and an interception. Between BSU and VMI, Malry finished with 288 tackles, 16.5 tackles-for-loss, 20 passes defensed, three interceptions and three sacks.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 182 lbs.

182 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches

32 and one-quarter inches Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

1.59 seconds 20-yard split: 2.70 seconds

2.70 seconds Shuttle: 4.14 seconds

4.14 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

7.02 seconds Vertical jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad jump: 10 feet

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Tyree Robinson (2022)

Quinton Jordan (2020)

CB Tyler “Red” Potts

Elevator Pitch:

A key reserve cornerback with special teams prowess, Potts has been a fixture in the BSU locker room since 2018. Potts had an effective four-year career after missing all but one game of Ball State’s MAC championship run in 2020 and the entirety of 2021 due to injury, finishing his career with 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, three interceptions, 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-10 and one-quarter inches

five-foot-10 and one-quarter inches Weight: 186 lbs.

186 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 8 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

1.54 seconds 20-yard split: 2.60 seconds

2.60 seconds Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.21 seconds

7.21 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, three inches

10 feet, three inches Bench: 11 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Robert Massey (1989)

Lorenzo Burns (2021)

DL Mikhail Sibblis

Elevator Pitch:

Sibblis was part of an experienced defensive line rotation in 2023, joining the Cards after transferring in from FCS Lehigh, where he was a team captain and a multiple-time all-Patriot League contributor. Sibblis finished the 2023 season with 37 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and four sacks for the Cardinals, leading all true defensive linemen in all three statistics by a good margin. Over a 42-game career between BSU and Lehigh, Sibblis collected 151 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 253 lbs.

253 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-eighths inches

31 and three-eighths inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.90 seconds

4.90 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.76 seconds

2.76 seconds Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.40 seconds

7.40 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: Nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

LaTroy Lewis (2017)

Parker Heese (2019)

DB Loren Strickland

Elevator Pitch:

Strickland transferred in to Ball State from University of Indianapolis in the 2022 offseason and immediately became a starter in the defensive backfield, primarily at safety. A former team captain at UIndy, Strickland won the Great Lakes Valley Conference defensive freshman of the year award in 2020 and was also on the conference’s first-team defense that season. Strickland finished his two-year stint at Ball State with 50 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 199 lbs.

199 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-half inches

30 and one-half inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.58 seconds

2.58 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.95 seconds

6.95 seconds Vertical jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: